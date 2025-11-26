Plywood Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Plywood Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plywood Market is expected to expand from US$ 48.95 billion in 2024 to US$ 73.01 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2025-2033.

The growth is spurred by increased demand in construction, furniture production, and infrastructure development, as well as increased consumer preference for green products. Urbanization and industrialization will also propel market growth.







Plywood is engineered wood made by gluing together thin veneers of wood that have perpendicular grain orientations, adding strength and stability. Plywood is available in three different types: softwood, hardwood, and marine plywood, which are all applicable for different purposes.



Plywood is very common in construction for floor, roof, and wall sheathing applications due to its load-bearing properties. It is also widely used by furniture manufacturers for cabinets and tables because of its durability and aesthetic value. Interior designers utilize it for paneling and partitioning, while the lightness of the material makes it highly sought after in industrial applications such as packaging and scaffolding. Marine plywood is tailored to be water-resistant, which makes it a top choice for boat construction and coastal buildings. Plywood is an affordable yet versatile material utilized in different industries.

Companies Featured

Boise Cascade

Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd

UPM-Kymmene

Potlatchdeltic Corporation

Metsa Board

Century Plyboards Ltd

Greenply Industries Ltd

Georgia-Pacific LLC

SVEZA Forest Ltd.

Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.

Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD)

Columbia Forest Products

Austin Plywood

Blue Valley Wood Co. Ltd.

