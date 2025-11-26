Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competitor Analysis Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sleep Apnea Devices industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 12.23 Billion by 2033, from US$ 6.47 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% between 2025 and 2033.







The rising prevalence of sleep-related disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), driven by factors such as obesity, elevated stress levels, and sedentary lifestyles, is significantly fueling demand for devices like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, masks, and oral appliances. Growing awareness about the severe health complications linked to untreated sleep apnea - such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes - is encouraging more individuals to pursue early diagnosis and treatment.

Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the availability of advanced diagnostic sleep laboratories are contributing to market growth. Technological advancements, including the development of portable, connected, and user-friendly sleep devices, are also improving patient compliance and treatment outcomes.



The United States has emerged as a dominant region in the global sleep apnea devices market due to the rising incidence of OSA and growing health awareness. According to a 2024 study, an estimated 80.6 million Americans were projected to have OSA, comprising 47.6 million men (59%) and 33 million women (41%). The growing understanding of the health risks associated with untreated sleep disorders - such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes - is further driving adoption of diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Additionally, favorable insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for CPAP machines, masks, and oral appliances are improving treatment accessibility and supporting sustained market expansion in the U.S.

Recent Developments of Sleep Apnea Devices Market

One The Sleep Center of Nevada, the biggest operator of sleep clinics in the state, was finally acquired by Vivos Therapeutics in April 2025. By expanding patient reach, services, and revenue in the Las Vegas region, the USD 9 million deal aimed to increase access to Vivos' FDA-approved oral appliance therapy for OSA.

In order to cure OSA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare introduced the F&P Nova Nasal mask in Australia and New Zealand in March 2025. The mask's SwingFit headgear, RollFit cushion, and washable diffuser provide a snug fit, comfort, and silent operation. High user satisfaction and outstanding results were shown in clinical testing.

In order to help patients with OSA, ResMed launched the AirSense 11 CPAP machine in India in January 2025. It featured remote updates, care check-in, and a personal therapy helper. It improved patient tracking and therapy adherence by integrating with the myAir and AirView platforms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis

Somnomed

ResMed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Compumedics Limited (CMP)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iekx1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment