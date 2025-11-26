Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 4.34 Billion by 2033, from US$ 2.42 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.68% between 2025 and 2033.







One major factor driving the growth of the pediatric interventional cardiology market is the increasing occurrence of congenital cardiac disorders in children, such as ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), atrioventricular canal defect, and atrial septal defect (ASD). An report from Cambridge University claims that treatable or avoidable heart disease causes the death or disability of almost 15 million children annually in low - and middle-income nations.

Another significant growth-inducing aspect is the advent of new and more effective pediatric interventional cardiology equipment, such as balloons, guidewires, bio-absorbable stents, catheters, vascular closure devices, and atherectomy devices. Accordingly, the market is expanding as a result of patients' growing preference for non-invasive medical treatments and their increased knowledge of their advantages, which include a decreased risk of infection, quicker recovery from surgery, and the avoidance of severe scarring.



Due to the rising number of infants in the US being born with congenital cardiac abnormalities, the US holds a significant market disruptor. Nearly 40,000 babies, or 1% of all births in the US, are found to have cardiac abnormalities each year. A serious congenital heart problem that necessitates specialist medical care is found in about one out of every four newborns with a heart issue.

This incidence highlights the increasing need for pediatric cardiac specialists. More interventional cardiology methods have been created especially for children because early diagnosis and intervention are now crucial. Growing awareness and improved diagnostic tools in the US have led to more children receiving CHD diagnoses and treatments, which has fueled the expansion of this field of medicine.

Latest News and Developments:

In order to expand its pediatric vaccine management platform, Canid raised USD 10 million in SeriesA funding in June 2025. This shows that investors are still confident in pediatric healthcare technology solutions that improve patient outcomes and expedite clinical procedures.

Abbott's Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve replacement system, which is the first of its type to replace mitral valves without open heart surgery and will especially help patients with severe mitral annular calcification, was approved by the FDA in April 2025.

In January 2025, Boston Scientific successfully acquired Bolt Medical for a maximum price of USD 664 million, increasing its capacity to treat complex calcified artery disease in both adult and pediatric patients using intravascular lithotripsy technology.

December 2024: To provide specialist care for children with cardiac disorders, DPU Super Speciality Hospital in Pimpri, Pune, opened a 10-bed Pediatric Cardiac ICU. With its state-of-the-art medical equipment and knowledgeable staff, the facility guarantees all-encompassing treatment and the best possible results. Bajaj Finserv made this program possible via a CSR contribution.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

General Electric (GE Healthcare)

Cardinal Health Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo Corporation

NuMED Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Cordis Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzxaxq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment