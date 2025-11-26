United States Non-GMO Food Market Report 2025-2033, Profiles of Amy's Kitchen, Blue Diamond Growers, Organic Valley, Hain Celestial, Nestle, Kellogg's, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Clif Bar, Danone

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Non-GMO Food Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Non-GMO Food Market is expected to reach US$ 132.84 billion by 2033 from US$ 93.0 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2025 to 2033

Alongside trends in sustainable and clean-label food consumption, the U.S. non-GMO food market is growing due to a number of factors, including growing health consciousness, demand for natural and organic products, growing concerns about genetically modified organisms, rising disposable incomes, government support, and retail expansion.







Growing consumer awareness of food safety, nutrition, and health is driving growth in the non-GMO food sector in the United States. The desire for transparent, natural, and organic food items has increased due to growing worries about genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Purchases of premium and clean-label foods are encouraged by rising disposable incomes and evolving lifestyles. Non-GMO products are now more widely available because to retail expansion through supermarkets, specialized shops, and online marketplaces.

Additionally, government initiatives, certifications, and labeling regulations encourage consumer trust in Non-GMO foods. Since non-GMO cultivation is frequently linked to environmentally benign and less chemically intensive farming methods, sustainability and environmental conscience further increase market acceptability.



Growth Drivers for the United States Non-GMO Food Market

Rising Health Awareness



The market for non-GMO foods in the US is mostly driven by growing health consciousness. Because they are more worried about the safety and nutritional value of their food, consumers are choosing natural foods over genetically modified ones. Consumer vigilance has increased as a result of awareness initiatives, media coverage, and scientific research emphasizing possible health hazards linked with GMOs.

All demographics are affected by this trend, including families looking for safer options for their kids and wellness-conscious adults trying to stay healthy. Because of this, the market for non-GMO food items - such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and processed foods - keeps expanding, pushing producers and merchants to increase their product lines to meet the needs of customers looking for healthier and more transparent food options.



Demand for Organic and Natural Products



Growing consumer desire for natural and organic products is a major driver of the non-GMO food sector in the United States. Consumer preferences for organic lifestyles are closely aligned with non-GMO goods' clean-label, minimally processed, and chemical-free qualities. Trends in plant-based diets, vegetarianism, and holistic wellness that emphasize source and manufacturing transparency are driving this desire.

In order to assure authenticity, consumers are increasingly looking for products that have been certified by the Non-GMO Project or other organizations. In response, food producers are creating new non-GMO varieties in a variety of product categories, including dairy, snacks, cereals, and drinks. The convergence of natural, organic, and non-GMO products drives market growth by satisfying customer demands for quality, sustainability, and health.



Retail Expansion



One of the main factors propelling the non-GMO food market in the United States is retail expansion, which increases the items' accessibility and visibility to a wider range of consumers. Non-GMO choices are becoming more widely available in supermarkets, specialty shops, health food chains, and online e-commerce platforms, making them handy for daily buying. Purchase decisions are influenced by consumer education programs, in-store labeling, and promotions that tell them of the advantages of non-GMO goods.

Reach is further increased by e-commerce and subscription services, which give customers countrywide access to high-end and specialized non-GMO items. Retail alliances and more shelf space for non-GMO items encourage producers to increase output, which boosts the market's overall size and raises consumer awareness among ecologically and health-conscious consumers.



Challenges in the United States Non-GMO Food Market

Certification and Labeling Issues



For the non-GMO food sector in the United States, certification and labeling pose major obstacles. Producers must obtain and maintain Non-GMO Project Verified or other official certifications to assure consumers of product authenticity. This procedure entails thorough documentation, testing, and compliance audits, all of which can be expensive and time-consuming.

Consumers may become confused by inconsistent labeling requirements among jurisdictions or products, which might undermine customer confidence and impede market expansion. Small and medium-sized businesses frequently find it difficult to handle the administrative and financial strain of accreditation. Consumer confidence depends on accurate and transparent labeling, yet meeting these standards is still a significant operational barrier for the non-GMO food industry.



High Costs



One of the main issues facing the non-GMO food sector in the United States is high prices. Non-GMO farming, procurement, and processing require specialized techniques that increase production expenses. Fees for certification, testing, and labeling compliance increase these expenses even further. Accessibility is frequently restricted by premium pricing, especially for consumers who are price sensitive, which might limit market penetration.

Retailers may find it difficult to strike a balance between profit margins and competitive pricing. Moreover, supply chain complexity and unpredictable raw material pricing can drive up costs even more. Although non-GMO products appeal to consumers who are concerned about their health and the environment, producers and retailers alike continue to face the difficulty of keeping prices low without sacrificing quality.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $93.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $132.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Organic Valley

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The Kellogg's Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Pernod Ricard

Clif Bar & Company

Danone SA

United States Non-GMO Food Market Segments:

Product Type

Cereals and Grains

Liquor

Meat and Poultry

Bakery Products

Edible Oils

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Food Service

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

