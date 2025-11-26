United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Forecasts 2025-2033 by Replacement Parts, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Report by Replacement Parts, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market is expected to reach US$ 99.19 billion by 2033 from US$ 23.54 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 17.33% from 2025 to 2033.

The growing popularity of EVs, aging fleets, and the need for batteries, charging stations, and specialty parts are all driving the fast growth of the U.S. electric vehicle aftermarket. Service prospects for OEM suppliers and independent repair shops are driven by technological innovation and legislation that support them.







The ecosystem of components, services, and solutions that sustain electric vehicles (EVs) after they are first sold is known as the EV aftermarket. Specialized parts like high-voltage batteries, electric drivetrains, charging stations, regenerative braking systems, and software upgrades are needed for EVs, in contrast to the conventional aftermarket. EV-specific accessories, diagnostics, and maintenance services are also included in this sector. As more EVs are owned, more of them go out of warranty, opening doors for specialized suppliers and independent service providers. In addition to ensuring EV longevity, efficiency, and personalization, the aftermarket is essential to facilitating the shift to environmentally friendly and electrified modes of transportation.



As EV adoption picks up speed across the country, the U.S. EV aftermarket is expanding rapidly. The need for new batteries, charging stations, software updates, and maintenance services is growing as more EVs enter the used car market and their warranties expire. While newcomers provide charging and diagnostic solutions, independent workshops and large suppliers like Bosch and ZF are growing EV-specific product lines. Aftermarket demand is further increased by government subsidies for clean mobility and the development of charging infrastructure. The U.S. aftermarket is evolving from a specialized to a mainstream business as EV penetration increases, generating substantial opportunities in the areas of components, maintenance, and technology-driven service networks.



Growth Drivers for the United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

Infrastructure for Charging Expansion



In the US, expanding charging infrastructure is increasing aftermarket prospects. With the help of federal funding through the NEVI program, more than 183,000 public charging ports had been built in the United States by the middle of 2024. The need for aftermarket services including household and public charging station installation, maintenance, and upgrades is fueled by this increase.

Rising competition and consumer choice are highlighted by companies like MSI, who just joined the U.S. market with their EV Life Series chargers. As more EV owners look for dependable charging choices, aftermarket suppliers are taking advantage of software-enabled energy management, hardware updates, and tailored solutions to satisfy expanding infrastructure requirements.



Rising EV Adoption



One of the main factors propelling the EV aftermarket's expansion is the rise in the use of EVs in the United States. Demand for aftermarket services like tires, software updates, battery replacements, and maintenance solutions is rising rapidly as more people and companies switch to electric vehicles. Since early EV models are now no longer covered under warranty, independent workshops and specialty suppliers have a lot of opportunity to fill the gap.

Consistent aftermarket growth is ensured by this growing vehicle base, which benefits technology-driven diagnostic firms, service providers, and parts manufacturers. In the end, growing EV adoption is changing the aftermarket environment and opening up long-term prospects for efficiency, innovation, and environmentally friendly transportation options.



Developments in Technology



The aftermarket is changing as a result of EV technological advancements, opening up new service and product opportunities. The need for specialist maintenance and repair is being driven by innovations like over-the-air updates, regenerative braking, and better battery technology. In North America, ZF Aftermarket introduced 25 Electric Axle Repair Kits in 2024, enabling shops to service EV drivetrains without having to replace them entirely.

In a similar vein, software-enabled diagnostics are increasing repair accuracy and efficiency. Aftermarket options are growing as OEMs and suppliers such as Bosch, Continental, and Magna increase their portfolios of EV-focused parts. Better vehicle longevity and performance are guaranteed by these developments, which also give independent service providers the means to compete in the dynamic EV market.



Challenges in the United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

Battery Prices and Recycling Concerns



One of the most urgent issues facing the U.S. electric vehicle aftermarket is battery-related. Since lithium-ion batteries are still the priciest part of an EV and can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, pricing is a major worry for buyers. Furthermore, there is currently a lack of extensive infrastructure for recycling EV batteries, which poses supply chain and sustainability issues.

Ineffective recycling could result in the waste of precious resources like nickel, cobalt, and lithium, which would increase dependency on imports. The transition to a completely circular and sustainable EV environment is slowed down by these cost and recycling issues, which further restrict repair alternatives and prevent significant aftermarket accessibility.



High Initial Outlay of Funds



High upfront costs are a problem for the US EV aftermarket, particularly for independent repair shops and service providers. Electric car maintenance necessitates the use of high-voltage safety equipment, specialist diagnostic tools, and technician training - all of which are expensive. Given the present, albeit increasing, EV penetration, many smaller workshops find it difficult to justify these expenses.

As a result, consumers have fewer options for aftermarket services and entry barriers are created. Meeting changing regulatory requirements also increases the strain on finances. The aftermarket runs the danger of expanding more slowly in the absence of wider affordability and incentives for workshops to update, which would concentrate service capabilities among larger companies rather than a diverse supplier base.

Recent Developments in United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

With its EV Life Series chargers, which come with variants with both NACS and SAE J1772 connectors, lengthy IP-rated cables, app monitoring, and various power/output options, MSI made its debut in the U.S. EV charger market in September 2025.

ZF Aftermarket made it easier to fix and increase aftermarket efficiency by releasing 25 Electric Axle Drive fix Kits for the U.S. and Canada in August 2024. These kits allow independent workshops to service EVs without removing the electric axle.

Coulomb Solutions Inc. debuted its Advanced Accessory Module (AAM) at ACT EXPO in May 2024. The AAM is a compact, fully integrated unit that integrates charging, high-voltage power delivery, accessory electronics, and thermal control.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $99.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis

3M

ABB Ltd.

EVBox Group

ChargePoint Inc.

Webasto SE

Siemens AG

Bosch Automotive Sevrice Solution Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

United States Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Segments:

Replacement Parts

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Distribution Channel

Authorized Service Centers (OEMs)

Premium multi-brand service center

Digital Aggregators

Others

States-Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6m2q4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

