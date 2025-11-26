DRYWORLD Ignites a New Era in Athletic Footwear With the Launch of the Phoenix RUN

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR ) (the ‘Company’), the global high-performance athletic brand known for merging innovation with bold design, proudly announces the official release of the Phoenix RUN, a high-performance long distance running shoe engineered to redefine comfort, energy return, and design innovation for athletes around the world. The launch marks an historic milestone for the brand as it expands into the global athletic footwear category.

Inspired by DRYWORLD’s very first product—DRYFEET Performance Footgear—the Phoenix RUN revives the spirit of the brand’s origins. The shoe’s upper features stereoscopic 3D printing in a modern evolution of the DRYFEET layered protection system, delivering adaptive support, breathable performance, and lightweight durability.

Underfoot, DRYWORLD debuts FLY Foam, an advanced cushioning platform created through new-era foam engineering. The result is a midsole so responsive and soft that athletes describe it as “walking on clouds”—yet stable and energetic enough for daily miles, long-distance training, and high-performance running.

What's new?

Upper Technology - 3D Stereoscopic printed.

3D Stereoscopic printed. Sole Technology - double layer three dimensional anti-torsion structure

- double layer three dimensional anti-torsion structure FLY Foam - midsole, the softest and most responsive super foam.

midsole, the softest and most responsive super foam. Barefoot Box - wide toe box with rocketed shape for stability and transition.

wide toe box with rocketed shape for stability and transition. Ergonomic Technology - between forefoot & heel provide articulated support for added performance and protection

between forefoot & heel provide articulated support for added performance and protection Grid 3D Anti-Slip Texture - high-abrasion rubber for traction and durability.

20x Ultra marathon finisher Chris Mackey says “Fiery rising phoenix wings emboldened on the sides shimmering in the light just look fast. Zero visible seams thanks to the 3D stereoscopic upper and the rocker sole looks like it was carved for cheating physics. I slipped my foot inside; it felt like stepping on a memory foam cloud. I literally said out loud to an empty room, These feel sooooo fast”. Read Chris’s Blog Post on his full experience testing the Phoenix RUN.

“As founders, this moment is massive,” said Brian McKenzie, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of DRYWORLD. “Entering the footwear category means we can finally deliver performance from the ground up. Athletes deserve products born from relentless innovation—not recycled ideas. The Phoenix RUN is our commitment to elevating every stride.”

Co-Founder/Co-CEO Matt Weingart added: “Footwear is the heartbeat of the sports industry. It’s a multi-billion-dollar global market for a reason: every athlete depends on their feet. Stepping into this category isn’t just growth for DRYWORLD—it’s essential to fulfilling our promise to build complete performance solutions. The Phoenix RUN is only the beginning.”

The name Phoenix RUN reflects DRYWORLD’s ethos—rebirth, resilience, and the pursuit of constant evolution. With its heritage-inspired futuristic upper and breakthrough cushioning system, the shoe embodies the brand’s journey and its future.

The Phoenix RUN is available now for shipping worldwide, shop here Signature Technology .

ABOUT DRYWORLD:

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality footwear, apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit http://www.dryworldshop.com

