RecycLiCo Adds Rob Chang to Proposed Board of Directors

DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF |FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, announces that its management is recommending that Mr. Rob Chang, be elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at the upcoming meeting of shareholders. Mr. Chang would be joining the other recommended candidates - current directors Paul Hildebrand (Chairman), Kurt Lageschulte, Rod Langtry and Richard Sadowsky (Interim CEO)

Mr. Chang brings more than two decades of capital-markets, mining-sector, and corporate-advisory experience, his past roles include serving as the Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining at Cantor Fitzgerald and several director roles at NYSE and TSX listed companies. His background in metals research, executive leadership, and strategic counsel strengthens the Board’s oversight as RecycLiCo continues to progress its focus on onshoring critical-minerals and metals recovery.

“As we move into the next phase of our work, Rob will add a valuable combination of mining-sector insight and financial-markets experience, and mining sector insight,” said Richard Sadowsky, Interim Chief Executive Officer, RecycLiCo. “His perspective will complement and support the Board’s existing expertise as we continue our efforts to accelerate the development and deployments of our feedstock-agnostic, critical materials refining technology and to engage with strategic partners and cooperative funding sources. We are pleased he has accepted our invitation to join our team.”

Mr. Chang has held senior roles across the mining and energy-transition sectors and currently leads advisory mandates focused on corporate governance, capital-markets strategy, and resource-industry positioning. He has also served in a chief executive and founder capacity for a handful of Nasdaq listed companies.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.