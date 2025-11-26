Five Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named to Fort Worth Magazine’s 2025 Top Attorneys

Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA) announces that Gary L. Nickelson, Chris Nickelson, Cassidy Pearson, Cindy V. Tisdale, and Andrew Tisdale have been named to Fort Worth Magazine’s 2025 Top Attorneys list.

This annual list recognizes peer-nominated attorneys in the Fort Worth area who are trusted for their skill, professionalism, and ethical standards. The honorees from Goranson Bain Ausley exemplify these qualities and the firm’s ongoing commitment to constructive, client-focused family law representation in Tarrant County.

“We’re honored that our peers continue to recognize the skill and integrity of our Fort Worth attorneys,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. “Our team combines deep experience with strategic insight to help families and business owners make sound decisions and move forward with strength and confidence.”

Serving Families Across Fort Worth and Tarrant County

Chris Nickelson — Double Board Certified in Family Law and Civil Appellate Law.

Leads high-asset divorce, complex property, and high-conflict custody cases. Recipient of the Dan Price Award and recognized annually as a Top Attorney by Fort Worth Magazine since 2007.

Gary L. Nickelson — Over 50 years of family law leadership in Fort Worth.

Past president of both the Texas and national chapters of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Recognized annually as a Top Attorney by Fort Worth Magazine since 2007.

Cassidy Pearson — Board Certified in Family Law.

Represents professionals and parents in complex custody and property cases. Known for her calm, child-centered approach. A Top Attorney by Fort Worth Magazine since 2023.

Cindy V. Tisdale — Board Certified in Family Law; Past President, State Bar of Texas.

Advises clients in high-net-worth divorces and contested custody disputes. Named to Top 50 Women Texas Super Lawyers (2024) and President of the Texas Chapter of the American Academy of Family Lawyers (2025).

Andrew Tisdale —Active leader in State Bar of Texas and Fort Worth legal community.

Provides practical, client-centered solutions in divorce, custody, and property division. Serves on the Texas Young Lawyers Association Board of Directors and State Bar of Texas Standing Committee for Professionalism and Civility.

About Goranson Bain Ausley — Fort Worth

For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has helped Texas families make confident decisions when navigating divorce, custody, and complex property matters. As the largest family law firm in Texas, Goranson Bain Ausley combines statewide strength with a Fort Worth team that knows, lives, and works in the community— and whose attorneys are active leaders in Tarrant County.

The firm is known for its constructive and cost-conscious approach, helping clients protect children, preserve assets, and move forward with clarity — whether through Collaborative Divorce, mediation, negotiation, litigation, or appellate family law.

Recognition: Best Law Firms® 2026 ® by Best Lawyers®, receiving Tier 1 rankings for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio; Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2024 & 2025 — No. 1 Family Law Firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth