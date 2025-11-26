Brookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield announced today that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the “News & Events” section of both Brookfield Corporation’s investor relations website, www.bn.brookfield.com, and Brookfield Asset Management’s investor relations website, www.bam.brookfield.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

