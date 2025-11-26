Partners Value Split Corp. Announces Establishment of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”, TSX: PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.J, PVS.PR.K, PVS.PR.L, PVS.PR.M, PVS.PR.U, PVS.PR.V) announced today it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”) to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the Company’s outstanding Class AA Preferred Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). The Company may purchase up to 837,980 Preferred Shares in any 30 day period which is 2% of the 41,899,000 issued and outstanding Preferred Shares at November 14, 2025. Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will be effective from November 28, 2025 to November 27, 2026, or such earlier date as the Company completes its purchases.

Purchases by the Company pursuant to the Bid will be made by its broker, RBC Capital Markets, through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada. The price which the Company will pay for any Preferred Share purchased will be the market price of the Preferred Share at the time of acquisition.

Under the Bid, the Company is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:

Series Ticker Issued and outstanding

sharesas at November 14, 2025 Public float Maximum number of shares

subject to purchase Class AA,

Series 10 PVS.PR.H 6,000,000 6,000,000 600,000 Class AA,

Series 12 PVS.PR.J 6,899,000 6,899,000 689,900 Class AA,

Series 13 PVS.PR.K 6,000,000 6,000,000 600,000 Class AA,

Series 14 PVS.PR.L 6,000,000 6,000,000 600,000 Class AA,

Series 15 PVS.PR.M 8,000,000 8,000,000 800,000 Class AA,

Series 16 PVS.PR.U 4,000,000 4,000,000 400,000 Class AA,

Series 17 PVS.PR.V 5,000,000 5,000,000 500,000



This is the Company’s first normal course issuer bid in respect of the Preferred Shares, and therefore it has not previously made any repurchases of its Preferred Shares.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Preferred Shares may not adequately reflect their value. In such circumstances, the Company believes that its outstanding Preferred Shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of its available funds. All Preferred Shares acquired by the Company under the Bid will be cancelled.

In connection with the Bid, the Company intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker, RBC Capital Markets. The automatic purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares when the Company would not ordinarily be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-643-7621.

