OTC Markets Group Welcomes GoldQuest Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GQC; OTCQX: GDQMF), a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GoldQuest Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

GoldQuest Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GDQMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The start of trading on the OTCQX Best Market marks a key milestone for GoldQuest and is expected to provide greater visibility and access to U.S. investors,” said Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest. “Joining the OTCQX platform also supports our ongoing goal of attracting a deeper pool of institutional and retail capital as we advance Romero to a feasibility study and focus on creating long-term value from our assets in the Dominican Republic.”

About GoldQuest Mining Corp.

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (GQC: TSX-V) is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. With a Board and Management Team that have previously developed a mine still operating in the country.

The Company is well funded to carry out its exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

