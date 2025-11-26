GAIA Tokenization Marketplace Launching Dec 1, Enabling Access to Institutional U.S. Real Estate for Global Investors | Primior Holdings’ Q3 Financial Reports

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada – Nov. 21, 2025 – Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT:GRLT) today announced the December 1st, 2025, launch of GAIA , its real-world asset (RWA) tokenization marketplace, alongside the debut of its flagship tokenized real estate fund, United States Property ($USP), and other properties and developments.

With GAIA’s investor portal now live, global investors can access professionally managed U.S. real estate investments through a modern digital interface.





GAIA: A Marketplace for Real-World Asset Securities

GAIA is Primior’s end-to-end platform for converting real assets into digital investment products through tokenization. The platform simplifies investor onboarding, fractionalizes ownership, automates reporting, and enables transparent, verifiable digital asset tracking.

GAIA enables global investors to own institutional-grade assets traditionally not available to them, starting with as little as $100. Through tokenization, GAIA removes barriers such as high minimums, complex paperwork, and geographic restrictions.

At launch, GAIA will feature $USP as its first active investment product, with multiple additional tokenized properties and traditional syndications to follow.





Tokenized Assets & Development Pipeline

Primior has already tokenized a diverse portfolio exceeding $52 million via $USP, in rental housing, commercial, and hospitality assets, with a broader development pipeline valued in the hundreds of millions.

These assets represent the first wave of offerings that will be accessible through GAIA, with more real estate, commercial ventures, and retreats scheduled to tokenize throughout 2026 and/or now through stablecoin or wire transfer to global investors.

GAIA has already received more than 300 inbound requests from developers, fund managers, and asset owners interested in onboarding properties across sectors, including real estate, AI, gaming, media, commodities, and small businesses.





Liquidity Features and Rewards

GAIA incorporates mechanisms designed to support liquidity and investor confidence:

OTC Bulletin Board: A peer-to-peer trading environment enabling investors to post buy or sell orders





Exchange: Phased rollout of secondary trading as regulatory approvals and ATS infrastructure scale





: Phased rollout of secondary trading as regulatory approvals and ATS infrastructure scale Staking: Enables token holders to earn rewards by committing their holdings to support the community.

These features contribute to a more transparent and efficient private-market ecosystem.





The critical milestone

“GAIA going live is a major milestone, not just for Primior, but for how real estate is accessed globally,” said Johnney Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Primior Holdings. “GAIA is the bridge that connects institutional-grade real assets with the modern digital economy. We’re not just putting real estate on-chain—we’re building the infrastructure for how private markets will be accessed in the future.”

Primior has also submitted a request to FINRA for a ticker update to $PTKN (Primior Token), reflecting the company’s evolution into a tokenization-first real estate and fintech firm. Approval is pending.





Q3 2025 Highlights (Unaudited)

Primior also reported profitability for the third quarter of 2025, based on its latest OTC Markets filing:

Total income: $1,098,374

$1,098,374 Gross profit: $760,681

$760,681 Gross margin: 69.2%

69.2% Income from operations: $356,160

$356,160 Operating margin: 32.4%

32.4% Net income: $334,442





Regulatory Tailwinds for Tokenization

Recent U.S. regulatory developments create a more structured environment for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platforms such as GAIA:

• GENIUS Act (July 18, 2025)

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act became law on July 18, 2025. The Act establishes the first federal regulatory framework for payment-stablecoins, including clearer standards for reserves, audits, and issuance.

Source: U.S. White House Fact Sheet & Cleary Gottlieb regulatory summary.

• SEC “Project Crypto” Remarks (November 12, 2025)

In public remarks delivered November 12, 2025, SEC leadership outlined “Project Crypto,” a modernization initiative aimed at improving digital-asset market structure, enhancing investor protections, and clarifying regulatory expectations for tokenized securities.

Source: SEC speech transcript, Nov. 12, 2025.

• IRS Revenue Procedure 2025-31 (Released November 10, 2025)

The IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2025-31 on November 10, 2025, which provides safe-harbor tax treatment for certain digital-asset ETFs and staking activities held within qualifying trust vehicles.

Source: IRS/Tax advisory summaries from Fenwick & West LLP.

• Evolving Supervisory Focus

Recent updates from regulatory agencies indicate a shift in supervisory emphasis, with reduced short-term focus on crypto-asset service examinations as broader digital-asset policy frameworks take shape.

Together, these developments contribute to greater clarity, improved compliance pathways, and stronger institutional confidence in the emerging tokenization ecosystem.

About Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC:GRLT)

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC:GRLT) is a real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is advancing next-generation financial solutions through Gaia, its proprietary tokenization platform for private equity and real estate. As General Partner, Primior leads the execution of a growing development pipeline capitalized by USP and institutional investors. Primior Holdings is part of the broader Primior Group, which includes private divisions in investment banking, asset management, property management, and advisory. Learn more or join the Gaia beta waitlist at primior.com/gaia



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing and features of the Gaia platform, market opportunity, development pipeline, and anticipated corporate actions. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” and similar expressions. Primior Holdings undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and pursuant to definitive documentation.

