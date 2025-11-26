Can-Fite’s Latest Developments of its Advanced Stage Drug Pipeline will be Presented at Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs targeting oncological and inflammatory diseases, announced today that its CEO, Motti Farbstein will present at NobleCon21—Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference—at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, Floria—on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET. Mr. Farbstein will also conduct 1x1 meetings with investors.

Mr. Farbstein will present the latest developments in Can-Fite’s advanced stage drug development pipeline including the following trials:

Phase III liver cancer

Phase IIa pancreatic cancer

Phase III psoriasis

Phase IIb MASH

Upcoming Phase II in Lowe Syndrome

Can-Fite has numerous out-licensing and global distribution agreements in place worth up to $130 million for pharma indications, with an additional up to $325 million for veterinary indications.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Can-Fite's website www.canfite.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website at www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on Can-Fite’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion-dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson reported topline results in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and commenced a pivotal Phase III trial. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: https://www.canfite.com/.

