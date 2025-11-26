Beamr to Participate at AWS re:Invent 2025

Beamr will engage with customers and partners at AWS re:Invent, held from December 1-5, 2025, in Las Vegas

Herzliya, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced it will participate at AWS re:Invent 2025, taking place from December 1-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Beamr will discuss its high-efficiency, GPU-accelerated solutions with customers of the world's largest cloud platform, including companies with large-scale video datasets. The premier event gathers tens of thousands of attendees from across the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Beamr video experts at AWS re:Invent 2025, please use the link.

Beamr continues to gain traction with multiple tier-1 automotive suppliers validating its technology in recent proof-of-concept evaluations. Beamr's patented Content-Adaptive Bitrate technology (CABR) delivers 20%-50% reductions in storage, networking, and compute costs while preserving machine learning (ML) model accuracy. AV development teams manage tens to hundreds of petabytes, as data volumes double annually, according to industry estimates.

Beamr is a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate program, a co-sell program for independent software vendors (ISVs). The Company’s solutions for autonomous vehicles and media and entertainment are available on AWS Marketplace, ensuring streamlined access and faster onboarding for AWS’s global customer base. Seamless integration with AWS S3 enables easy deployment within customers' existing workflows.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

