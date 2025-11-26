Companion Diagnostic Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 545 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 545 companion diagnostic deals announced since 2010, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual companion diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of companion diagnostic deals from 2010 to 2025.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter companion diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report familiarize the reader with companion diagnostic dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 outlines the trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking since 2010. Chapter 3 lists the leading companion diagnostic deals by headline value, and Chapter 4 highlights the top 25 most active companies in dealmaking with summaries and comprehensive listings. Chapters 5 and 6 provide detailed reviews of both companion diagnostic and partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, categorized by technology type in focus, with public domain contract documents where available.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Companion diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Companion diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Companion diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for companion diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Companion diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Companion diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Companion diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Companion diagnostic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading companion diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top companion diagnostic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active companion diagnostic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Companion diagnostic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



