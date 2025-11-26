Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 1,449 Deals Signed Since 2010 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1449 diagnostic deals announced since 2020, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of diagnostic deals from 2020 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of diagnostic dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 offers an overview of the trends in diagnostic dealmaking since 2020. Chapter 3 reviews the leading diagnostic deals since 2020, sorted by headline value. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in diagnostic dealmaking with summaries and a comprehensive listing of deals, including publicly available contracts. Chapter 5 offers a detailed review of diagnostic deals signed and announced since Jan 2020 with available contract documents. Chapter 6 provides insights into diagnostic partnering deals organized by specific diagnostic technology types.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in diagnostic deal making since 2020. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2020

Browse diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type, and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Diagnostic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top diagnostic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active diagnostic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



Companies Featured

3M

A2 Biotherapeutics

Abbott Laboratories

AEYE Health

Airinov

AI Medical Service

Alere

AliveCor

Allergan

Alta Genetics

Ambra Health

American Heart Association

Amgen

Angiomed

Anthem

Appian

Array BioPharma

Asahi Kasei

AstraZeneca

Avantor

Bayer

BD

Biogen

Boston Scientific

Celgene

Cerner

Chembio Diagnostics

Clariant

Colgate-Palmolive

CSL Limited

Danaher Corporation

Davita

Drager

Eli Lilly and Company

Exact Sciences

Fresenius Medical Care

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Honeywell

Illumina

Intuitive Surgical

IQVIA

Johnson & Johnson

L'oreal

Medtronic

Merck & Co.

Molnlycke

Nestle

Neurocrine Biosciences

Novo Nordisk

