Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 1,246 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1246 drug delivery deals announced since 2019, including financial terms where available, as well as links to online deal records of actual drug delivery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of drug delivery deals from 2019 to 2025. Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter drug delivery deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of drug delivery dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report while Chapter 2 offers an overview of drug delivery dealmaking trends since 2019. Chapter 3 lists the leading deals by value, and Chapter 4 highlights the top 25 most active companies in this field, along with their public domain contracts. Chapters 5 and 6 review drug delivery and partnering deals announced since January 2019, categorized by technology type, with public domain contract documents included where available.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in drug delivery deal making since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in drug delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug delivery deals over the years

2.3. Most active drug delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug delivery deals by deal type

2.5. Drug delivery deals by therapy area

2.6. Drug delivery deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for drug delivery deals

2.7.1 Drug delivery deals headline values

2.7.2 Drug delivery deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Drug delivery deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Drug delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading drug delivery deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top drug delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active drug delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active drug delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active drug delivery deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Drug delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drug delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Drug delivery dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by deal type

Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

3D Medicines

Abbvie

Abcam

Abeona Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aerami Therapeutics

Alcon Laboratories

Altimmune

Amicus Therapeutics

Anji Pharma

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Cerevel Therapeutics

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cochlear Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Glympse Bio

Illumina, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Qiagen

Roche

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viiv Healthcare

Vivet Therapeutics

West Pharmaceutical Services

WuXi Biologics

Yumanity Therapeutics

Zogenix, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs2kjm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.