Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 632 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 632 cancer monoclonal antibody deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cancer monoclonal antibody deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer monoclonal antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report offer an orientation of cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking. They include an introduction to the report, an overview of trends since 2016, and details of the leading deals listed by headline value. It further examines the most active companies in dealmaking, listing both comprehensive deal records and public domain contract documents. Chapters also review deals based on specific technology types, detailing agreements signed and announced since January 2016.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals over the years

2.3. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

2.5. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

2.6. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for cancer monoclonal antibody deals

2.7.1 Cancer monoclonal antibody deals headline values

2.7.2 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Cancer monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured (Partial)

1ST Biotherapeutics

3D Medicines

3SBio

4D Pharma

A*STAR Agency for Science

Abbvie

AbClon

Abdul Latif Jameel Health

ABL Bio

Abmuno Therapeutics

Abpro

AbTherx

Abveris

Abzena

Accord Healthcare

Acerta Pharma

Adagene

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adimab

Adlai Nortye

Aduro BioTech

Advaxis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

AffaMed Therapeutics

Affimed Therapeutics

Agenus Bio

Agilent Technologies

AIM ImmunoTech

Ajinomoto

Akeso Biopharma

Akston Biosciences

Alkyon Therapeutics

Alligator Bioscience

Alloy Therapeutics

Almac Group

Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alteogen

Alvogen

Alvotech

ALX Oncology

Ambrx

Amgen

AmMax Bio

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Ankyra Therapeutics

Antengene

Antigen Express

Apeiron Biologics

