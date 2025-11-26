Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 632 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 632 cancer monoclonal antibody deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cancer monoclonal antibody deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer monoclonal antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report offer an orientation of cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking. They include an introduction to the report, an overview of trends since 2016, and details of the leading deals listed by headline value. It further examines the most active companies in dealmaking, listing both comprehensive deal records and public domain contract documents. Chapters also review deals based on specific technology types, detailing agreements signed and announced since January 2016.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals over the years
2.3. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers
2.4. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type
2.5. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area
2.6. Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for cancer monoclonal antibody deals
2.7.1 Cancer monoclonal antibody deals headline values
2.7.2 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Cancer monoclonal antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active cancer monoclonal antibody deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type
Deal directory - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area
Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
