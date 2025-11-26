Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 543 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 543 infectious vaccine deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available and links to online deal records of actual infectious vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of infectious vaccine deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectious vaccine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals. Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the infectious vaccine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



The initial chapters of this report offer an orientation to infectious vaccine dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 highlights trends in dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 reviews prominent deals based on headline value, and Chapter 4 identifies the top 25 companies active in the field, offering summaries and listings of available deals and contract documents. Chapters 5 and 6 explore the specifics of deals signed and announced since January 2016, focusing on public contract availability and specific technology types, respectively.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in infectious vaccine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Infectious vaccine deals over the years

2.3. Most active infectious vaccine dealmakers

2.4. Infectious vaccine deals by deal type

2.5. Infectious vaccine deals by therapy area

2.6. Infectious vaccine deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for infectious vaccine deals

2.7.1 Infectious vaccine deals headline values

2.7.2 Infectious vaccine deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Infectious vaccine deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Infectious vaccine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading infectious vaccine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top infectious vaccine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active infectious vaccine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active infectious vaccine dealmakers

4.3. Most active infectious vaccine deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Infectious vaccine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Infectious vaccine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Infectious vaccine dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Infectious vaccine deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Infectious vaccine deals by deal type

Deal directory - Infectious vaccine deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



Companies Featured

Abera Bioscience

Aduro BioTech

Altimmune

Aurobindo Pharma

Bavarian Nordic

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BioNet Holding

BioNTech

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

CanSinoBIO

Catalent

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

CureVac

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Department of Defense

Dyadic International

Emergent BioSolutions

eTheRNA immunotherapies

FluGen

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

GSK

IDT Biologika

ImmunityBio

Indian Council of Medical Research

Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI)

International AIDS Vaccine Initiative

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Medicago

Medigen Vaccine Biologics

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Ministry of Health (Denmark)

Moderna

National Cancer Institute

National Institute of Infectious Diseases

Novavax

Oxford University

Pfizer

R-Pharm

Russian Direct Investment Fund

SaponiQx

Sanofi

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India

Sinovac Biotech

Takeda Pharmaceutical

University of Oxford

Valneva

