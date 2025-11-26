Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 137 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 137 antibiotic deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual antibiotic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibiotic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of antibiotic deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.
The initial chapters of this report offer an orientation to antibiotic dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 outlines the trends in antibiotic dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 reviews leading antibiotic deals by headline value since 2016. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in antibiotic dealmaking, summarizing their activities and providing listings and publicly available contract documents. Chapters 5 and 6 offer comprehensive reviews of antibiotic deals and partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016, categorized by contract availability and specific antibiotic technology type, respectively.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibiotic deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse antibiotic collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in antibiotic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Antibiotic deals over the years
2.3. Most active antibiotic dealmakers
2.4. Antibiotic deals by deal type
2.5. Antibiotic deals by therapy area
2.6. Antibiotic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for antibiotic deals
2.7.1 Antibiotic deals headline values
2.7.2 Antibiotic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Antibiotic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Antibiotic royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading antibiotic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top antibiotic deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active antibiotic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active antibiotic dealmakers
4.3. Most active antibiotic deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Antibiotic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Antibiotic contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Antibiotic dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
Deal directory - Antibiotic deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Antibiotic deals by deal type
Deal directory - Antibiotic deals by therapy area
Deal type definitions
