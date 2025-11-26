Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 670 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 670 monoclonal antibody deals announced since 2019 including financial terms where available, along with links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of monoclonal antibody deals from 2019 to 2025.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report offer a structured introduction to monoclonal antibody dealmaking. They cover the introduction to the report, recent trends, notable deals, and a listing of the top 25 active companies. Furthermore, these chapters provide detailed reviews of deals organized by technology type and include public domain contract documents.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Monoclonal antibody deals over the years

2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

2.5. Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

2.6. Monoclonal antibody deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody deals

2.7.1 Monoclonal antibody deals headline values

2.7.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Deal directory - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



Companies Featured (Partial)

Aespire Bio

Aggrecept

Aligos Therapeutics

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

AltaThera Pharmaceuticals

Ancora Heart

Anokion

Arcellx

Aruvant Sciences

Athira Pharma

Avacta Life Sciences

Axovant Gene Therapies

Bioclin Therapeutics

BioNTech

Cardiff Oncology

Cassava Sciences

Cidara Therapeutics

CytoDyn

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Edgewise Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics

Gero Therapeutics

HarbourBioMed

ImaginAb

Karuna Therapeutics

Kezar Life Sciences

Microbix Biosystems

MiNA Therapeutics

Nkarta Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics

Oncorus

Optinose

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics

PsychoGenics

Renovacor

Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Sigilon Therapeutics

Solid Biosciences

Surrozen

Synairgen

Talis Biomedical

Tenaya Therapeutics

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Twist Bioscience

UroGen Pharma

Vaxart

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Xenetic Biosciences

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

