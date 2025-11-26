Italy Luxury Goods Market Report 2025: Focus on Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Goods in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Luxury Goods in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level.

Value sales of luxury goods in Italy experienced a moderate uptrend in 2025, driven by a combination of socioeconomic resilience and evolving consumer preferences. Despite ongoing economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures impacting general consumer spending, high-net-worth individuals and affluent tourists continued to fuel demand for luxury goods. The reputation for quality craftsmanship and the appeal of "Made in Italy" offerings played a significant role in sustaining this demand.



It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change



Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Luxury goods in 2025: The big picture

2025 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for luxury goods?

EXPERIENTIAL LUXURY IN ITALY



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Rising demand for bespoke luxury experiences drives category growth

Luxury consumers seek exclusivity and immersive experiences

Artisanal and tailored luxury experiences add to overall value for consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rise in inbound arrivals and strong domestic tourism to support positive outlook

Rising demand for experiential luxury to encourage new hotel openings

Luxury operators to further adopt sustainable practices for responsible tourism

FINE WINES/CHAMPAGNE AND SPIRITS IN ITALY



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Growing demand for premium and low alcohol beverages helps drive growth

Brands look to drive growth through innovation

Affluent consumers increasingly demand premium and authentic luxury

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Future growth to be driven by heritage and wellness trends

Luxury brands to focus on sustainable innovation and experiential engagement

Premiumisation to drive retail growth for at-home consumption

PREMIUM AND LUXURY CARS IN ITALY



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium and luxury cars driven by sustainability and bespoke services

Brands continue to invest in AI to offer convenience and support consumer choices

Luxury car brands pivot towards electrification and advanced features

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising demand for eco-friendly luxury vehicles to drive future growth

Luxury car brands to further invest in sustainable electric vehicle technology

Luxury car manufacturers to prioritise technological innovations

PERSONAL LUXURY IN ITALY



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear)

Luxury eyewear

Luxury jewellery

Luxury leather goods

Luxury wearables electronics

Luxury timepieces

Luxury writing instruments and stationery

Super premium beauty and personal care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability to drive growth in personal luxury through eco-friendly practices

Luxury brands to focus on greater transparency through digital tracking

Luxury retailers must adapt to changing consumer preferences and technology

