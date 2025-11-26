Italy Luxury Goods Market Report 2025: Focus on Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Goods in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Luxury Goods in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level.
Value sales of luxury goods in Italy experienced a moderate uptrend in 2025, driven by a combination of socioeconomic resilience and evolving consumer preferences. Despite ongoing economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures impacting general consumer spending, high-net-worth individuals and affluent tourists continued to fuel demand for luxury goods. The reputation for quality craftsmanship and the appeal of "Made in Italy" offerings played a significant role in sustaining this demand.
It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Luxury goods in 2025: The big picture
- 2025 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for luxury goods?
EXPERIENTIAL LUXURY IN ITALY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Rising demand for bespoke luxury experiences drives category growth
- Luxury consumers seek exclusivity and immersive experiences
- Artisanal and tailored luxury experiences add to overall value for consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Rise in inbound arrivals and strong domestic tourism to support positive outlook
- Rising demand for experiential luxury to encourage new hotel openings
- Luxury operators to further adopt sustainable practices for responsible tourism
FINE WINES/CHAMPAGNE AND SPIRITS IN ITALY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growing demand for premium and low alcohol beverages helps drive growth
- Brands look to drive growth through innovation
- Affluent consumers increasingly demand premium and authentic luxury
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Future growth to be driven by heritage and wellness trends
- Luxury brands to focus on sustainable innovation and experiential engagement
- Premiumisation to drive retail growth for at-home consumption
PREMIUM AND LUXURY CARS IN ITALY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium and luxury cars driven by sustainability and bespoke services
- Brands continue to invest in AI to offer convenience and support consumer choices
- Luxury car brands pivot towards electrification and advanced features
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Rising demand for eco-friendly luxury vehicles to drive future growth
- Luxury car brands to further invest in sustainable electric vehicle technology
- Luxury car manufacturers to prioritise technological innovations
PERSONAL LUXURY IN ITALY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear)
- Luxury eyewear
- Luxury jewellery
- Luxury leather goods
- Luxury wearables electronics
- Luxury timepieces
- Luxury writing instruments and stationery
- Super premium beauty and personal care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustainability to drive growth in personal luxury through eco-friendly practices
- Luxury brands to focus on greater transparency through digital tracking
- Luxury retailers must adapt to changing consumer preferences and technology
