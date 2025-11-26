Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 759 Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 759 molecular diagnostics deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available and links to online deal records of actual molecular diagnostics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the molecular diagnostics deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of molecular diagnostics deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter molecular diagnostics deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of molecular diagnostics dealmaking. The initial chapters of the report present an introduction and trends overview, highlighting leading deals by value and profiling the top 25 active companies. They analyze deals signed since 2016, categorized by technology type, with insights into contractual public domain documents available. Numerous tables and figures are included to illustrate these trends and activities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular diagnostics deals over the years

2.3. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular diagnostics deals by deal type

2.5. Molecular diagnostics deals by therapy area

2.6. Molecular diagnostics deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for molecular diagnostics deals

2.7.1 Molecular diagnostics deals headline values

2.7.2 Molecular diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Molecular diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Molecular diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading molecular diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top molecular diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active molecular diagnostics deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Molecular diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Molecular diagnostics deals by deal type

Deal directory - Molecular diagnostics deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



Companies Featured (Partial List)

