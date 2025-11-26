WellBox Secures B Corp™ Certification as Demand for Purpose-Led Corporate Gifting Accelerates

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellBox, a rapidly growing UK corporate gift company , has officially earned Certified B Corporation™ status, strengthening its position in the expanding market for ethical and purpose-driven business services.





The certification, issued by B Lab, recognises companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Fewer than 3,000 UK businesses are currently B Corp certified. WellBox achieved a verified B Impact Assessment score of 91.3, significantly above the minimum threshold of 80.

Founded in 2020, WellBox has become a trusted gifting partner for thousands of UK employers seeking more meaningful ways to engage staff and clients, such as employee Christmas gifts . Its product range spans curated snack boxes, wellbeing gifts, sustainable corporate hampers, and e-Gift card programmes; an offering that has seen increased demand as companies prioritise employee experience, retention, and ESG-aligned procurement.

“We’ve always believed that meaningful gifting can connect, uplift and give back,” said Justin Gilchrist, Founder of WellBox. “Becoming a B Corp is a huge milestone, but more than anything, it’s a public commitment to keep raising the bar for our team, our community, and the planet.”

What the Certification Means for WellBox

WellBox’s B Corp status reflects progress across multiple impact areas, including governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Key highlights include:

Charitable giving built into every order , supporting UK-based causes

, supporting UK-based causes Wellbeing-led, flexible workplace culture

Low-waste packaging and ongoing sustainability improvements

and ongoing sustainability improvements Ethical sourcing from UK and independent suppliers where possible

from UK and independent suppliers where possible Transparent governance and robust operational standards





Certification also requires companies to recertify every three years, ensuring they maintain or improve their impact performance, a requirement WellBox says aligns with its long-term strategy.

A Growing Market for Corporate Purpose

The announcement comes as ESG priorities continue to influence corporate spending decisions. Research from multiple market analysts points to strong interest in suppliers that can demonstrate authentic social value; particularly in HR, employee engagement, and procurement functions.

WellBox’s positioning as a “purpose-led gifting partner” has allowed it to tap into this demand, differentiating itself from traditional corporate gifting suppliers. The company says B Corp status will further validate its model with enterprise buyers seeking audited ethical credentials.

“B Corp is a framework for building better business,” Gilchrist added. “We’re proud to hit this milestone, but we’re even more excited about what it pushes us to do next.”

About WellBox

WellBox helps organisations connect with employees and clients through personalised, purpose-led gifting. Its range includes sustainable corporate gifts, wellness boxes, snack boxes, and e-Gift cards. Every order includes a charitable donation supporting UK communities.

About B Corp™

Certified B Corporations are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. More than 8,000 businesses across 95 countries and 160+ industries are now part of the global B Corp movement.

