South Catering Announces New Charity Partnership to Tackle Food Poverty in Greater Manchester

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Catering , one of Greater Manchester’s leading corporate catering providers, has announced a new long-term charity partnership designed to support people facing food poverty across the region. Beginning in 2026, every catering order placed with the company will contribute directly to providing meals for individuals and families in need.





The initiative marks a significant step in South Catering’s broader commitment to social impact and community support; a strategy increasingly prioritised by corporate buyers seeking suppliers aligned with ESG values.

“At South, we believe good food should do good,” said Colin Bruce, General Manager at South Catering. “From 2026, every catering order will help provide meals to people facing food poverty in Greater Manchester. It’s our way of giving back to the community we serve.”

How the Partnership Works

Under the new scheme, a portion of revenue from each customer order will fund meal donations distributed through the company’s chosen charity partner. South Catering says the partnership will focus on organisations with deep local reach, ensuring that support goes directly to vulnerable households most affected by rising living costs.

The contribution model, built directly into South Catering’s operational framework—mirrors trends across the corporate procurement sector, where purpose-led purchasing has accelerated in recent years.

Corporate Responsibility on the Rise

The announcement comes at a time when Manchester continues to face increasing levels of food insecurity. Demand for support from food banks and community kitchens has risen sharply, according to local charities. South Catering’s leadership says the company wants to be part of a long-term solution, not just a short-term response.

The company expects the initiative to resonate with its corporate customer base, which includes public sector organisations, offices, and events teams across the region. With employee engagement and corporate responsibility ranking high on procurement agendas, suppliers offering measurable social value are gaining a competitive edge.

A Broader Shift in the Catering Sector

While social impact initiatives have become more common in consumer-facing hospitality, only a handful of B2B catering providers have integrated charitable giving directly into their order model. South Catering says its approach is designed to set a new precedent within the corporate catering market in Greater Manchester.

“We’re deeply rooted in this city,” Bruce added. “This partnership is about strengthening that connection and ensuring our success feeds back into the community in a meaningful way.”

About South Catering

South Catering is a Manchester-based corporate catering provider offering fresh, reliable catering for meetings, corporate events, training days, and workplace hospitality. The company is known for its quality-led service, wide menu options, and strong focus on customer experience.



Media Contact

Company name: South Catering

Company website: https://southcatering.co.uk/

Person name: Justin Gilchrist

Email: justin@southcatering.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0db6ec6d-e927-41d0-909f-642fdfcdb2dc