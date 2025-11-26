Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 1,390 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1390 regenerative medicine deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual regenerative medicine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the regenerative medicine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of regenerative medicine deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter regenerative medicine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of regenerative medicine dealmaking. They offer insights into several key aspects: the introduction to the report, an overview of trends in regenerative medicine deals since 2019, a look at leading deals by headline value, and a detailed examination of the most active companies in this domain. Additionally, these sections provide a review of deals and partner deals signed and announced since January 2019, categorized by technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in regenerative medicine dealmaking since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Regenerative medicine deals over the years

2.3. Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers

2.4. Regenerative medicine deals by deal type

2.5. Regenerative medicine deals by therapy area

2.6. Regenerative medicine deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for regenerative medicine deals

2.7.1 Regenerative medicine deals headline values

2.7.2 Regenerative medicine deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Regenerative medicine deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Regenerative medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading regenerative medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top regenerative medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active regenerative medicine deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Regenerative medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Regenerative medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Regenerative medicine dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Regenerative medicine deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Regenerative medicine deals by deal type

Deal directory - Regenerative medicine deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



