Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 724 Deals Signed Since 2018 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 724 cancer diagnostic deals announced since 2018 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual cancer diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cancer diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cancer diagnostic deals from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
The initial chapters provide foundational insights into cancer diagnostic dealmaking. An introduction to the report is given in Chapter 1, while Chapter 2 highlights trends in diagnostics dealmaking post-2018. Chapter 3 lists notable deals by headline value, and the subsequent chapters (4 to 6) detail the most active companies, their deals along with available contract documents, and categorize deals by cancer diagnostic technology type. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer diagnostic deal making since 2018.
In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2018
- Browse cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer diagnostic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cancer diagnostic deals over the years
2.3. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers
2.4. Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type
2.5. Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area
2.6. Cancer diagnostic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for cancer diagnostic deals
2.7.1 Cancer diagnostic deals headline values
2.7.2 Cancer diagnostic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Cancer diagnostic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Cancer diagnostic royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading cancer diagnostic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top cancer diagnostic deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers
4.3. Most active cancer diagnostic deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Cancer diagnostic dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type
Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area
Deal type definitions
Companies Featured (Partial)
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- ACR Therapeutics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agendia
- Akoya Biosciences
- Almac Diagnostics
- American Health Imaging
- Amgen
- AnHeart Therapeutics
- Applied DNA Sciences
- ArcherDX
- Artios Pharma
- Astellas Pharma
- Autolus Therapeutics
- Avrobio
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biocept
- BioNTech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- C2i Genomics
- Castle Biosciences
- CeGaT
- Celcuity
- Celsius Therapeutics
- Charles River Laboratories
- Christie NHS Foundation Trust
- City of Hope
- CU Cancer Center
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dendreon
- DiaCarta
- Duke University
- DYNEX Technologies
- Endpoint Health
- EPIX Therapeutics
- Exai Bio
- Exact Sciences
- Exelixis
- Freenome
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- GIST Support International
- Halo Dx
- Hopital St Louis
- Illumina
- Indiana University
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Invitae
- Johnson & Johnson
