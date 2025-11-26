Altimmune to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:

Conference: Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on X

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Savannah Valade

Real Chemistry

altimmune@realchemistry.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.