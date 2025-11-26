Repligen Corporation to Present at Evercore Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, being held December 2 -4 in Coral Gables, Florida. Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on December 3rd at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

781-419-0204

investors@repligen.com