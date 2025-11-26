Argo Launches Smart Routing™ Pilot Service in the City of Brampton with PRESTO Fare Integration

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (TSXV:ARGH) (OTCQX:ARGHF) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, today announced the launch of its Smart Routing™ pilot service in the City of Brampton. Argo connects to existing Brampton Transit routes with an on-demand, fully electric service and integrates with the PRESTO fare system. Beginning today, Brampton residents can download the Argo Transit app to use the service in the downtown Brampton area.

“Brampton is shaping the future of urban transit, and innovations like Argo’s Smart Routing™ are helping us create a city that moves smarter, faster, and greener. This is how we turn growth into opportunity for every resident. I would like to extend my appreciation to Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, and the MTO for their leadership in supporting PRESTO integration across Argo’s X1 electric fleet, enhancing convenience and accessibility for Brampton riders,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

“Brampton Transit is proud to be leading the way in transit innovation within our robust existing network. The launch of Argo’s on-demand service in Brampton gives residents a modern first- and last-mile solution,” said Heidi Dempster, General Manager of Brampton Transit.





Connections to Brampton Transit and GO Transit

Argo's Smart Routing™ system picks riders up near their door in fully electric Argo X1 buses, with real-time connections to the Brampton Transit and GO Transit networks. The service will operate weekdays from 5:30am to 9:30pm in the downtown Brampton area as part of a 12-month pilot program, augmenting Brampton Transit’s robust existing network with on-demand service.

The partnership builds on Argo’s proven success in increasing transit ridership and integrating with existing fixed-route lines. As previously announced, Argo’s Smart Routing™ system more than doubled average daily transit ridership in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. The system also drove a 5.5x increase in monthly transit connections to Bradford GO Station.

PRESTO Fare Integration

Argo has entered into an agreement with Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario, that has enabled PRESTO fare collection devices owned by Brampton Transit to be installed and operated on Argo’s X1 electric buses. This operating agreement enables fares to be fully integrated for transfers to and from Brampton Transit and GO Transit under Ontario’s One Fare Program .

“The City of Brampton is home to one of the most robust and fastest-growing transit networks in North America,” said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. “This partnership is a testament to Brampton Transit’s commitment to innovation and will demonstrate how Smart Routing™ can augment and strengthen existing transit services in a major city.”

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com .

