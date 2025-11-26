Alarum Technologies Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 81% to $13 Million Driven by Surging Demand from Leading AI Model Developers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of web data collection solutions, today announced financial results for the nine- and three-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Q3 2025 revenues of $13.0 million, up 81% year-over-year; net profit of $0.1 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million

It is noted that the Company is deliberately prioritizing its long-term leadership and market-share capture in the fast-growing artificial intelligence (“AI”) training-data market over short-term margin and profitability priorities. At this early stage of the global AI build-out, demand from leading labs can vary sharply as they iterate on new model architectures and refresh massive datasets - a typical and temporary characteristic of this high-growth infrastructure phase. Alarum’s strategic investments in premium infrastructure and capacity are expected to pressure gross margins and EBITDA in the near term but are targeted at positioning Alarum for a significant potential growth and margin improvement trend.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter performance was further proof that Alarum’s platform has become critical infrastructure for the world’s leading AI labs,” commented Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum. “Demand for high-quality, hard-to-reach web data used for training and fine-tuning foundation models is exploding, and we are seeing repeat orders and widening scope from AI customers.

“The numbers speak for themselves: 26% more paying customers, 17% higher average revenue per customer, and 48% sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, all while we intentionally front-load infrastructure to support the fast-growing demand for AI training runs.

“To capture this massive opportunity, we made the deliberate decision earlier in 2025 to aggressively expand capacity, add premium endpoints, and build dedicated high-throughput pipelines, well ahead of the expected revenue. These upfront investments are the primary reason for the current temporary gross and operating margin contraction.

“We believe this is the right long-term strategy: sacrifice some near-term profitability and invest to lock in market share and multi-year relationships in a segment that is growing exponentially. As utilization of our new infrastructure ramps, we are positioned and look forward to both revenue acceleration and rapid expansion of margins,” concluded Mr. Daniel.

Selected Third Quarter 2025 Operating Trends

Significant double-digit sequential growth in total paying customers

Meaningful increase in average revenue per customer

Vast majority of Q3 2025 revenue growth driven by expansion of existing customers

Newer AI-focused products (DataSets, Website Unblocker, custom Scrapers) now represent a material and rapidly increasing portion of total revenue, while legacy proxy revenue remains stable-to-growing

Business Highlights

Explosive adoption of AI-centric products — DataSets have become a material and fast-growing revenue contributor in the third quarter; Website Unblocker and custom Scraper solutions delivered triple-digit and high-double-digit quarter-over-quarter growth, respectively, driven by large-scale model-training workloads.

— DataSets have become a material and fast-growing revenue contributor in the third quarter; Website Unblocker and custom Scraper solutions delivered triple-digit and high-double-digit quarter-over-quarter growth, respectively, driven by large-scale model-training workloads. Broad-based customer expansion — Strong double-digit sequential growth in paying customers combined with a meaningful increase in average revenue per customer, reflecting successful land-and-expand dynamics with AI labs and enterprises.

— Strong double-digit sequential growth in paying customers combined with a meaningful increase in average revenue per customer, reflecting successful land-and-expand dynamics with AI labs and enterprises. Significant contribution from large-scale AI customers , including repeat and expanding orders from a major global e-commerce platform in Asia.

, including repeat and expanding orders from a major global e-commerce platform in Asia. Robust balance sheet with $24.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments and no debt as of September 30, 2025.

Financial Outlook

“In the fourth quarter, we expect a continued high level of revenue of approximately $12 million (±7%), up 63% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 million (±$0.5 million),” said Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of Alarum. “As the current generation of models moves into more structured production and fine-tuning cycles, we expect revenue growth patterns to become smoother and more predictable.”

The Company is unable to present a reconciliation of estimated Adjusted EBITDA to net profit as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty, and without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing of certain expenses on net profit. The financial impact of these expenses is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss).

Summary of Financial Results1 (in millions of U.S. dollars, rounded, except per share amounts and margins)





For the

Nine Months Ended

September 30, For the

Three Months Ended

September 30, For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue 28.9 24.5 13.0 7.2 31.8 Gross profit 17.5 18.6 7.2 5.2 23.9 Gross margin (in percentage) 60.4% 75.9% 55.6% 71.8% 75.1% Non-IFRS gross margin (in percentage) 61.7% 77.7% 56.4% 73.6% 77.0%2 Total operating expenses 17.3 12.2 7.4 4.1 17.2 Financial income 1.0 0.1 0.3 3.5 0.3 Tax expense 0.4 1.1 0.1 0.3 1.2 Net profit for the period 0.7 5.3 0.1 4.2 5.8 Adjusted EBITDA 3.4 7.9 1.2 1.4 9.42 Basic earnings (loss) per American Depository Share (“ADS”) (in U.S. dollars) $0.11 $0.80 $0.01 $0.60 $0.87 Non-IFRS basic earnings per ADS (in U.S. dollars) $0.50 $1.05 $0.18 $0.20 $1.262 Cash, cash equivalents and debt investments (including accrued interest)3 24.6 24.0 24.6 24.0 25.0 Shareholders’ equity3 31.1 25.0 31.1 25.0 26.4

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Analysis

Revenue in Q3 2025 totalled $13.0 million (an increase of 81% compared to Q3 2024 at $7.2 million) and $28.9 million for the first nine months of 2025 (an increase of 18% versus Q1-Q3 2024 at $24.5 million). The increase was driven mainly by a large-scale AI customer, as well as an increase in new products sales.

Cost of revenue in Q3 2025 was $5.8 million (Q3 2024: $2.0 million) and $11.5 million for the first nine months of 2025 (Q1-Q3 2024 $5.9 million). The increase in the third quarter was primarily due to the Company’s work with the large-scale AI customer, which requires data gathering at significantly higher scales, in turn necessitating a larger volume of servers as well as a stronger and higher-quality infrastructure. Also, cost of revenues were impacted due to first material products sales which triggered third party related costs.

Gross profit in Q3 2025 amounted to $7.2 million (Q3 2024: $5.2 million), and for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to $17.5 million (Q1-Q3 2024: $18.6 million).

Operating expenses in Q3 2025 totalled $7.4 million (Q3 2024: $4.1 million), and $17.3 million in the first nine months of 2025 (Q1-Q3 2024: $12.2 million). The increase is a result of the increased revenues and operations, primarily attributed to research and development expenses and in a lesser amount to sales and marketing expenses.

Financial income, net, in Q3 2025 was $0.3 million (Q3 2024: financial income, net, of $3.5 million), $1.0 million in the first 9 months of 2025 (Q1-Q3 2024: $0.1 million). The variance between the quarterly periods was mainly due to the fair value decrease of derivative financial instruments in the third quarter of 2024, resulting from the decline in the share price over that period. Excluding this impact, during the nine-month period, the Company generated more interest income and financial income from its cash, cash equivalents and debt investments, and paid less interest expenses, due to the Company’s lower balance of its long-term loan.

Net profit in Q3 2025 was $0.1 million (Q3 2024: net profit of $4.2 million), and net profit of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 (Q1-Q3 2024: $5.3 million).

As of September 30, 2025, shareholders’ equity increased to $31.1 million, up from $26.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase is mainly due to share-based compensation during the first nine months of 2025, as well as to the equity repayments of a strategic loan and the Company’s net profit.

Outstanding ordinary share count as of September 30, 2025, was approximately 71.2 million shares, or 7.1 million in US-listed ADSs.

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of Alarum, will host a conference call today, November 26, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. ET, 05:30 a.m. Pacific time, 15:30 p.m. Israel, to discuss the third quarter of 2025 results and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend, log in here or dial one of the following numbers, a few minutes before the call starts: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number. An Israeli toll-free number is: 1 809 406 247. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon dialling in.

Replay: The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here, the day following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its prioritization of long-term leadership and market-share capture in the AI training-data market over short-term margins and profitability, unstable demand from large labs, the expectation that strategic investments in premium infrastructure and capacity will potentially position Alarum for significantly higher revenue growth and rapid margin expansion beginning in 2026, increasing demand for high-quality, hard-to-reach web data used for training and fine-tuning foundation models, its right long-term strategy, expected growth of the AI training-data segment, its expectation of both revenue acceleration and a rapid expansion of margins, and its estimates regarding fourth quarter 2025 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September30, December 31, 2025

2024

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 14,366 24,011 15,081 Trade receivables, net 8,490 2,474 3,231 Other receivables 1,290 498 503 24,146 26,983 18,815 Non-current assets: Long-term deposits 24 103 121 Other non-current assets 428 85 85 Property and equipment, net 193 129 130 Right-of-use assets 2,941 568 498 Deferred tax assets 802 339 422 Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 9,500 - 9,256 Debt investments at fair value through profit or loss 586 - 555 Intangible assets, net 704 946 811 Goodwill 4,118 4,118 4,118 Total non-current assets 19,296 6,288 15,996 Total assets 43,442 33,271 34,811 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade payables 566 439 251 Other payables 5,312 3,714 4,484 Current maturities of long-term loan 138 855 938 Contract liabilities 3,397 2,293 1,987 Derivative financial instruments - 224 148 Short-term lease liabilities 740 358 359 Total current liabilities 10,153 7,883 8,167 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liabilities 2,195 82 261 Long-term loans, net of current maturities - 332 32 Total non-current liabilities 2,195 414 293 Total liabilities 12,348 8,297 8,460 Equity: Ordinary shares - - - Share premium 114,129 111,607 111,892 Other equity reserves 12,770 10,362 11,012 Accumulated deficit (95,805 ) (96,995 ) (96,553 ) Total equity 31,094 24,974 26,351 Total liabilities and equity 43,442 33,271 34,811





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)



(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) For the

Nine Months Ended

September30, For the

Three Months Ended

September30, For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue 28,935 24,454 13,011 7,194 31,824 Cost of revenue 11,461 5,883 5,778 2,029 7,915 Gross profit 17,474 18,571 7,233 5,165 23,909 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,664 3,285 2,508 1,142 4,495 Sales and marketing 6,751 5,045 2,845 1,673 7,033 General and administrative 4,883 3,912 2,017 1,286 5,661 Total operating expenses 17,298 12,242 7,370 4,101 17,189 Operating profit(loss) 176 6,329 (137 ) 1,064 6,720 Financial income, net 999 118 338 3,463 281 Profit from operations before income tax 1,175 6,447 201 4,527 7,001 Tax expense 427 1,109 148 278 1,221 Net profitfor the period 748 5,338 53 4,249 5,780 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Change in fair value of debt investments 218 - 97 - (80 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 966 5,338 150 4,249 5,700 Basic profit per share $ 0.01 $ 0.08 * $ 0.06 $ 0.09 Diluted profit per share $ 0.01 $ 0.07 * $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Basic profit per ADS $ 0.11 $ 0.80 $ 0.01 $ 0.60 $ 0.87

* Less than $0.01

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of EBITDA (EBITDA loss), Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA loss), non-IFRS net profit (loss), non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS gross margin and non-IFRS basic earnings (loss) per share or ADS for the periods presented. The Company defines EBITDA (EBITDA loss) as net profit (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (if any), financial income (expense) and income tax; defines Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA loss) as EBITDA (EBITDA loss) as further adjusted to remove the impact of (i) impairment of goodwill (if any); and (ii) share-based compensation; defines non-IFRS net profit (loss) as net profit (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets (if any), impairment of goodwill (if any), financial income (expense) effects primarily related to derivative financial instruments as well as long-term loans, deferred tax effects and share-based compensation; defines non-IFRS gross profit as gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets and share-based compensation recorded under cost of revenues; defines non-IFRS gross margin as the percentage of the non-IFRS gross profit out of revenues; and defines non-IFRS basic earnings (loss) per share or ADS as non-IFRS net profit (loss) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares or ADSs. The Company’s management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this press release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such deemed it important to provide this information to investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.

Other Metrics

NRR is a key indicator of customer base health and revenue expansion. It is based on NRR point in time, which measures the revenue growth of current customers over the past four quarters, compared to the revenue generated from these customers during the same period a year earlier.

NRR is calculated as an average of the NRR points in time for the end of the current period and the three preceding quarters.

NRR > 1 (or 100%): Indicates revenue growth driven by existing customers, where upsells and cross-sells outweigh churn.

NRR < 1 (or 100%): Shows revenue loss due to churn exceeding gains from upsells or cross-sells.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited, rounded)

The following tables present the reconciled effect of the above on the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA; non-IFRS net profit; and non-IFRS gross profit for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024:

For the

Nine Months Ended

September30, For the

Three Months Ended

September30, For the

Year Ended

December 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

Net profit for the period 0.7 5.3 0.1 4.2 5.8 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.6 Financial income, net (1.0 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (3.5 ) (0.4 ) Tax expense 0.4 1.1 0.1 0.3 1.4 EBITDA 0.6 6.8 0.0 1.2 7.4 Adjustments: Share-based compensation 2.8 1.1 1.2 0.2 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA for the period 3.4 7.9 1.2 1.4 9.4





For the

Nine Months Ended

September 30, For the

Three Months Ended

September 30, For the

Year Ended

December 31, Non-IFRS net profit 2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

Net profit for the period 0.7 5.3 0.1 4.2 5.8 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.6 Financial expense (income), net effects (0.1 ) 0.2 * (3.2 ) 0.1 Deferred tax effects (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) * (0.1 ) Share-based compensation 2.8 1.1 1.2 0.2 2.0 Non-IFRS net profit for the period 3.5 7.0 1.3 1.4 8.4

* Less than $0.1 million

For the

Nine Months Ended

September 30, For the

Three Months Ended

September 30, For the

Year Ended

December 31, Non-IFRS gross profit 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Gross profit from operations 17.5 18.6 7.2 5.2 23.9 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 Share-based compensation * * * * * Non-IFRS gross profit for the period 17.9 19.0 7.3 5.3 24.5

* Less than $0.1 million

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of web data collection solutions, empowering organizations to gain a competitive edge by streamlining the collection, extraction, and analysis of large-scale structured data from public online sources. Our data collection solutions by NetNut, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, which comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. Pushing the boundaries of innovation in data collection, we are building a robust platform, complemented by the Website Unblocker, Data Collector, Data Sets and AI data collector. As the impact of the AI revolution unfolds, Alarum, with its robust market-leading data collection offerings is preparing itself to play a meaningful role as the world reshapes in a new form.

For more information about Alarum and its web data collection solutions, please visit www.alarum.io.

