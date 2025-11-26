Silexion Therapeutics to Present at Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company, today announced that Company management will be attending and presenting at the Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference (NobleCon21).

Presentation details:

Type: Company presentation

Date: December 3, 2025

Time: 2:30 – 2:55pm ET

Speakers: Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer and Mirit Horenshtein-Hadar, Chief Financial Officer

Location: Florida Atlantic University Conference Center, Boca Raton, FL, Presentation Room 5.

Silexion’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.

Following the conference, a replay of the presentation will be posted to SIlexion’s investor relations website’s events and presentations page available using the following link: https://silexion.com/presentations/



About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Company Contact:

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Investor Contacts:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors

Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com