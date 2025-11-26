Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne Unveils Stellar Holiday Happenings

OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High above Lake Lucerne, Bürgenstock Resort unveils its holiday offerings for the season.

Seven Masterclasses

Learn from the resort’s masters through seven masterclasses including a Beef Wellington cookery class, Chocolate Making, Champagne Tasting, Floral Masterclasses with creative workshops to craft an Advent Wreath, sculpting a Miniature Christmas Tree, a Cosmic Cocktail making class and finally a guided Night Hike illuminated by the night sky on the Bürgenberg mountain.

Starlit Delights

At the Lakeview Lounge & Bar, enjoy a Festive Afternoon Tea or a Stellar Afternoon Tea inspired by constellations. At Restaurant Taverne, guests can savor Festive Fondue throughout winter.

The Bürgenstock Alpine Spa

Escape the festive frenzy and find your glow with a KOS Paris Winter Nourishing Ritual at the alpine spa or embrace the AMRA Gold Resurfacing Body Exfoliant using meteorite dust.

Festive Events

On 7th December, enjoy Swiss culture with the Handorgelverein Advent Concert. On December 20, celebrate the Celtic Christmas Party at Restaurant Taverne. On 27th and 28th December, the annual festive Bürgenstock Tennis Open powered by LUX Tennis will take place at the Diamond Domes. Finally, ring in 2026 with a Cosmic Stardust & Supernova Party featuring DJ sets and immersive photo experience.

Festive Dining

Gather around the Oak Grill for a Christmas Eve dinner or feast at the Brasserie Ritzcoffier offering different themed buffets every evening from December 24 to January 3, 2026. Brasserie Ritzcoffier will also feature festive brunch on Christmas and New Year’s Day, with an abundant menu and live music.

Write Your Memoir

Memories are as unique as the stars and in this Stellar Escape, an award-winning biographer captures guest voices in a bespoke memoir. Offer includes individual interviews with the biographer, 20 paperback copies and a digital E-Book. Guests will also have access to massage, breakfast, the Bürgenstock Alpine Spa and use of the MS Bürgenstock Catamaran and Funicular. Additional options include a grand book launch event and a photo shoot.

Family Adventures

Families can celebrate with our Legendary Festive Celebration package that includes children’s workshops for mocktail, cookie and chocolate making. Expect Santa’s visit, family spa sessions, and festive films. On Christmas Eve, Santa will descend by funicular bearing gifts. The Bürgenstock Cinema will screen beloved Christmas films for children and adults. From December 1 through December 25, 2025, children can write letters to Santa that will be delivered to his celestial workshop.

View the Festive Season brochure here. Stellar Escapes | Festive Brochure by Bürgenstock Collection - Issuu. For additional details, please visit our website.

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

The Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is part of the Bürgenstock Collection based in Switzerland. The resort comprises 360 rooms spread over three hotels: the Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa (5*), the Waldhotel by Bürgenstock (5*) and the Taverne 1879 (3*). In addition, the resort has 12 restaurants, lounges and bars, 17 residence suites, a 10,000 m² Alpine Spa and a wide range of leisure activities.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG • 6363 Obbürgen, Switzerland

T +41 612 60 00 • info@burgenstockresort.com • burgenstockresort.com