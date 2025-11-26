Business Travel Market Set for Strong Expansion to USD 2885.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Globalization and Rising Corporate Mobility Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Business Travel Market Size was valued at USD 1376.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2885.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over 2024-2032.

Globalization, steady economic growth, and a number of encouraging government initiatives have all contributed to the robust growth of the business travel market globally.

Through laws and incentives designed to lower travel expenses and improve accessibility, governments all over the world are actively assisting the industry. Infrastructure modernization initiatives, such as high-speed rail networks and airport expansions, have become more important throughout Europe due to the growing demand for seamless corporate travel.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Traveler, Solo Segment Led the Market with Largest Share, and is also Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

The solo segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52% in 2023 due to several factors, including the restructuring of businesses in the current climate as well as the increasing importance of cost-effective travel. The logistical simplicity of solo travel is a significant advantage, allowing companies to minimize coordination efforts and travel costs. These are sustainability measures that many firms have been implementing and solo travel usually caters to their purpose better than group travel as it uses fewer resources.

By Purpose, Business Travel for Marketing Purposes Dominated the Market, and is also Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2023, business travel for marketing purposes accounted for nearly 36% of the market revenue share, owing to the need to uphold competitive benefits across industries. This segment is also being boosted by governments from developing regions. As businesses increasingly prioritize personal engagement to drive revenue, the marketing-focused business travel segment is set to remain a significant contributor to the overall market.

By Industry, Corporate Segment Led by Holding the Largest Share, and is also Expected to Lead the Market with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The corporate sector was the largest contributor to the business travel market in 2023, capturing 65% of the total revenue and is also expected to maintain its dominance globally. This dominance is primarily due to the global growth of MNCs, which depend on international business travel to continue operating, establish new partnerships, and execute mergers and acquisitions.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market dominated the market with a 34% share in 2023 due the growing economy, urbanization, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in regions, such as India and China have promoted business travel.

On the other hand, the global business travel market in North America is growing with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. Is primarily due to a well-established corporate ecosystem, a high frequency of business travel, and large investments in infrastructure made in the region.

Key Players:

Amadeus IT Group (Amadeus Cytric Travel, Amadeus Altéa)

SAP Concur (Concur Expense, Concur Travel)

Egencia (Egencia Travel Suite, Egencia Analytics Studio)

TravelPerk (FlexiPerk, GreenPerk)

Spotnana Technology, Inc. (Corporate Travel Tool, Booking Management System)

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) (CWT MyCWT, CWT AnalytIQs)

Booking.com for Business (Booking.com Platform, Business Travel Solutions)

Expedia Group (Expedia Partner Solutions, Egencia Integrations)

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) (Neo Travel Platform, GBT Insights)

Sabre Corporation (GetThere, Sabre Red 360)

MakeMyTrip

Business Travel Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1376.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2885.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Traveler (Solo, Group)

• By Purpose (Marketing, Meetings, Trade Shows/Exhibitions, Product Launch, Others)

• By Industry (Corporate, Government) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Spotnana Technology, Inc. released a next-gen corporate travel tool with customizable travel windows, travel policies, forms of payment, and more to further enhance services to customers

, Spotnana Technology, Inc. released a next-gen corporate travel tool with customizable travel windows, travel policies, forms of payment, and more to further enhance services to customers In Jan 2024, MakeMyTrip with this Philosophy partnered with the solution provider Zoho to manage the Air travel and Expense management seamlessly catering to the business with the right set of offerings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Regional Corporate Travel Spending Metrics – helps you understand how business travel budgets have recovered across regions between 2020–2023, enabling identification of high-growth markets and regions with slower rebound trends.

– helps you understand how business travel budgets have recovered across regions between 2020–2023, enabling identification of high-growth markets and regions with slower rebound trends. Travel Management Software Adoption Rate – helps you assess which industries are leading in digital travel management adoption, revealing opportunities for vendors and highlighting sectors with low penetration.

– helps you assess which industries are leading in digital travel management adoption, revealing opportunities for vendors and highlighting sectors with low penetration. Virtual Meeting Substitution Index – helps you evaluate the degree to which virtual meeting tools (2020–2023) have replaced short-haul or routine business trips, supporting strategic planning for travel policy and budget allocation.

– helps you evaluate the degree to which virtual meeting tools (2020–2023) have replaced short-haul or routine business trips, supporting strategic planning for travel policy and budget allocation. Demographic Travel Preference Insights – helps you analyze preferred travel modes (air, rail, road) across age groups, job roles, and traveler categories, supporting personalized travel program design.

– helps you analyze preferred travel modes (air, rail, road) across age groups, job roles, and traveler categories, supporting personalized travel program design. Business Travel Recovery & Demand Forecast Score – helps you track the pace of recovery in corporate travel volume and spending post-pandemic, enabling companies to anticipate demand surges and adjust supplier negotiations.

