Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Report 2025 with Directory of 959 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 959 artificial intelligence deals announced since 2019 including financial terms where available, as well as links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the artificial intelligence deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of artificial intelligence deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.



The initial chapters offer insights into artificial intelligence dealmaking, beginning with an introduction in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 explores trends in AI dealmaking since 2019, while Chapter 3 highlights leading AI deals by headline value. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in AI dealmaking, with a summary and detailed listing of available contract documents. Chapters 5 and 6 provide detailed reviews of AI deals and partnering deals announced since January 2019, organized by technology type and public domain documentation availability.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in artificial intelligence deal-making since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse artificial intelligence collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify the market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type, and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Artificial intelligence deals over the years

2.3. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

2.4. Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

2.5. Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

2.6. Artificial intelligence deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for artificial intelligence deals

2.7.1 Artificial intelligence deals headline values

2.7.2 Artificial intelligence deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Artificial intelligence deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Artificial intelligence royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading artificial intelligence deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top artificial intelligence deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.3. Most active artificial intelligence deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Artificial intelligence dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



