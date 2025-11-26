Correction: Havila Finans AS: Regnskap for tredje kvartal 2025

 | Source: Havila Finans AS Havila Finans AS

Vedlagt følger regnskap for tredje kvartal 2025

Kontakt

Finansdirektør Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

Vedlegg


Attachments

Havila Finans AS Financial statement Q3 2025

Recommended Reading