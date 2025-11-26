Camposol Holding PLC reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2025 Results.

LIMA, Peru, November 26, 2025 -- Camposol Holding PLC (Camposol or the Company), a multinational company providing fresh and healthy food globally, today announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are subject to change based on the issuance of the Company’s audited financial statements.

Camposol Delivers Solid 3Q 2025 Results and Inaugurates Next-Generation Blueberry Biofactory to Support Future Growth

1) First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Overview:

Volume Sold: 99,737 MT, up 35% compared to YTD 3Q 2024.

Sales: USD 367 million, up 21% compared to YTD 3Q 2024.

EBITDA: USD 101.2 million, down 1% compared to YTD 3Q 2024.

EBITDA Margin: 28%.

Net Profit: USD 19.2 million, down 41% compared to YTD 3Q 2024.

Net Debt/EBITDA ratio1: 2.81x. fifth consecutive quarter below 3.5x threshold.

2) Third Quarter Highlights:

Fitch Ratings upgraded Camposol’s Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs to ‘B+’, highlighting the Company’s continued deleveraging, stronger operating performance, and improved financial flexibility.

Camposol inaugurated its new high-tech biofactory, a major milestone in its innovation, sustainability, and agricultural expansion strategy. Located in Chao, Virú (Trujillo), the 2,000 m² facility integrates both in-vitro and ex-vitro production in a single space and has an annual capacity of up to 5 million blueberry plants. This state-of-the-art infrastructure strengthens the company’s genetics program and enables faster and more efficient scaling of its growth and replanting plans in blueberry.

Camposol participated in several major global industry events —including the VII Latin American Avocado Congress in Lima, the International Blueberry Organization (IBO) Summit 2025 in Cape Town, the IFPA Leaders Breakfast in São Paulo, the Global Produce & Floral Show 2025, and Asia Fruit Logistica 2025 in Hong Kong. During these events, the company updated current and potential clients on the progress of its proprietary blueberry variety development program and showcased its advances in innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Camposol was honored with the 2025 Export Excellence Award in Market Diversification by the Peruvian Association of Exporters (ADEX) and additionally received recognition from the Regional Management of Foreign Trade, Tourism and Crafts of La Libertad and the Regional Export Executive Committee (CERX) in the “Product Diversification – Large Company” category for its 2024 results.

Camposol concluded the 2025 edition of Semilla Lab, its global innovation program designed to transform ideas into impactful solutions, strengthening our culture of innovation and our purpose of farming the land to improve lives.

Camposol reaffirmed its commitment to Peru’s development by joining the Social Pact for Education, an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Education (MINEDU). Camposol is the first agribusiness company to join this national commitment.

Camposol obtained the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification from AENOR Perú, reinforcing our commitment to integrity and transparency across our operations in Lima, La Libertad, and Piura.

Camposol published its 2024 Sustainability Report, which is now available on its corporate website.

3) CEO Message:

Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol, highlighted the strength of the Company’s third quarter performance:

“The third quarter demonstrated the continued strength of our strategy and disciplined execution. We delivered another solid financial performance, maintaining our Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio well below the 3.5x threshold for the fifth consecutive quarter, reinforcing the progress of our deleveraging trajectory and the resilience of our financial profile.

Commercially, this was a very dynamic period for us. We engaged closely with customers across key international fairs and industry forums, and we welcomed several strategic partners to our operations in Peru. These interactions strengthened our commercial relationships and supported the positive market momentum we are seeing in blueberries and other core categories.

A major milestone this quarter was the inauguration of our new Biolab in Virú — a state-of-the-art facility that significantly enhances our genetic development capabilities. This investment gives us the ability to execute our replanting and new planting plans with our own proprietary genetics, improving efficiency, consistency and long-term competitiveness across our agricultural platform.

I am proud of the team’s achievements and remain confident in our ability to continue creating sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders”.

4) First Nine Months of 2025 review:

Blueberry volumes grew 62.8% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 36.5 thousand MT. Sales totaled USD 242.2 million, up 34.1%, while gross profit increased 38.7%, and cost per kilo decreased by 19.9%. This strong performance was supported by a targeted pruning strategy executed in 2024, which allowed us to channel higher volumes into 2025 after the traditional peak in the Peruvian market. In addition, the early start of the 2025–2026 season contributed to the overall volume growth. Together, these factors reinforced our position as a year-round supplier, provided greater commercial flexibility, and improved operational efficiency.

Avocado volumes rose 14% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2025. The higher volumes helped offset lower market prices, resulting in a 20% gross profit margin and lower cost per kilo. Across the Peruvian industry, increased total volumes, including shipments into the late window, and additional supply from Chile and Israel contributed to price pressure, highlighting the importance of disciplined execution in maintaining profitability.

Tangerines faced a challenging season due to adverse weather in Uruguay and Peru, which impacted volume and quality. In contrast, mangoes and grapes delivered solid results, reflecting the close of the 2024–2025 season. Mangoes maintained healthy margins through disciplined execution, while grapes benefited from improved yields and cost efficiencies. The 2025–2026 campaigns for both crops are already underway, positioning us well for continued strong performance.

Our disciplined financial management continued to strengthen our position. Short-term debt represented less than 27% of total debt, and our Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.81x, marking the fifth consecutive quarter below our 3.5x threshold. The slight increase in working capital this quarter was temporary and will ease as collections from the blueberry campaign are received in 4Q 2025 and 1Q 2026. We also continued to deploy capital expenditures toward key growth and risk mitigation initiatives, including a strategic investment in a new biofactory and nursery to scale our proprietary genetics.

These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are subject to change based on the issuance of the Company’s audited financial statements.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global.G.A.P, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance with the legislation of destination countries and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

1In the discussion of operating results, CAMPOSOL refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA. CAMPOSOL’s management makes regular use of these measures to evaluate performance, both in absolute terms and comparatively from period to period. EBITDA, which CAMPOSOL defines as sales minus cost of goods sold, administrative and selling expenses plus depreciation and amortization, approximates cash flow from continuing operating activities before tax and net operating capital changes. Furthermore, for the calculation of the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, we utilize the EBITDA from the last 12 months (LTM).





