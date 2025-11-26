Vera Bradley, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter ending November 1, 2025 of fiscal year 2026 (fiscal year ending January 31, 2026) at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.verabradley.com . Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (877) 407-0779. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through December 25, 2025. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 13756556.

