Global Uranium Announces Strategic Expansion of Airline Project Claims in Wyoming

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its land position at the Airline Project, located within the Copper Mountain uranium district of Wyoming. The new claims (Figure 1) were staked by Big Rock Exploration and cover public lands administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”). The Company notes that formal registration of the claims into the Company’s name remains subject to approval by the BLM.

The core Airline Project originally consisted of a single BLM claim block totaling approximately 60 hectares, complemented by a 258-hectare Wyoming State Mineral Lease situated approximately 4 kilometres away. Together, these two components formed the basis of the Company’s initial land position in the district.

Global Uranium has now expanded the BLM claim block through three new additions by way of staking, including a 7-hectare expansion to the north, a 205-hectare expansion to the west, and a 134-hectare expansion to the east. These newly staked parcels increase the overall Airline project area to approximately 664 hectares. The expanded footprint provides a more complete land position across favourable geological trends, supporting the Company’s long-term exploration strategy.

“Expanding the Airline Project is an important step in strengthening our position in the Copper Mountain district,” commented Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “Securing a larger, continuous land package positions us well as we evaluate the district’s prospective geological trends and advance our exploration plans.”





Figure 1. Map of the Airline Project. The original 60-hectare BLM claim block is located to the right, with three newly staked expansions to the north (7 ha), west (205 ha), and east (134 ha). The existing 258 ha Wyoming State Mineral Lease is situated 4.2 kilometres west-northwest of the original BLM claim block.

Additional Information About BLM Claims

The newly staked claims are subject to standard BLM processing and final approval.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

