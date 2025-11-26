Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Offering and Pricing of Reopening of $170 Million Senior Notes Due 2029

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or the “Company”) (TSX:DBM) announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of Stifel, CIBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities, as joint active bookrunners, and National Bank Capital Markets, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Canaccord Genuity, and Desjardins Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, to sell an additional $170 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due September 17, 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The 2029 Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Doman, ranking equally with all other present and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the Company. The notes will be issued at a price of 101.625% of their face value (plus accrued interest from September 17, 2025), with yield to call of 6.515% and yield to maturity of 7.000%. The notes will have identical terms and be fungible (following the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period) with and be part of a single series with the $365 million aggregate principal amount of 2029 Notes currently outstanding.

The net proceeds from the issuance will be approximately $167 million. Doman intends to use the net proceeds, together with additional funds drawn under its syndicated credit facility, to repurchase for cancellation a portion of the outstanding senior unsecured subordinated notes issued by Doman due May 15, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and to redeem any 2026 Notes that remain outstanding following the closing of the offering of 2029 Notes.

The offering of 2029 Notes is expected to close on or about December 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The 2029 Notes were offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions. The 2029 Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and are being offered and sold into the U.S. only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The 2029 Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States: headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements often but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, including but not limited to, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “expect”, “believe”, “outlook”, “predict”, “remain”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “plan”, “could”, “might”, “project”, “targeting” or the inverse or negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the offering of the 2029 Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Doman’s management regarding future events and operating performance, and are based on information currently available to management, but involve other known and unknown or unpredictable risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Doman to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the “Risk Factors” section of Doman’s annual information form dated March 31, 2025 (the “AIF”) and those detailed in Doman’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis dated November 6, 2025. Although Doman believes that the expectations and the conditions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Doman can give no assurance that each of these conditions will be satisfied to the satisfaction of Doman or that expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect Doman, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. There are numerous risks associated with an investment in Doman’s common shares or senior unsecured notes, which are also further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Doman’s AIF, as well as its other public filings on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We caution that the foregoing factors that may affect future results are not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Doman, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Neither Doman nor any of its associates or directors, officers, partners, affiliates, or advisers provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in these communications will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws and legal or regulatory obligations, Doman is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.