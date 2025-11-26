Willemstad, Curaçao, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



JB.com News, a digital entertainment and sports content brand, has been named Official Sponsor of the Deccan Gladiators for the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. The collaboration covers season-long storytelling, player access, and compliance-led fan engagement, tailored to how fans follow fast-format cricket in permitted markets. The Gladiators are three-time Abu Dhabi T10 champions (2021, 2022, 2024) and have reached five finals in six seasons.



The partnership aligns with a roster led by Icon Nicholas Pooran, Platinum Marcus Stoinis, and Global Legend Andre Russell—a core configured for short-format impact. JB.com News will spotlight preparation, in-game decision-making, and post-match takeaways to help supporters track decisive moments across the season.



“We build player experiences around decisive moments,” said Alex Grant, Head of Partnerships, JB.com News. “This partnership brings match-night activations and quick-turn explainers to eligible audiences across permitted markets.”



Udit Vats, CEO of Deccan Gladiators, said, “We’re pleased to welcome JB.com News as our Official Sponsor for 2025. Their production discipline and turnaround speed will help us tell the squad’s story on and off the field and connect with supporters in key markets.”

What fans can expect

Match-night activations with quick quotes and key phases identified within hours of stumps

with quick quotes and key phases identified within hours of stumps Training-ground briefs on roles, match-ups and preparation

on roles, match-ups and preparation Club-access moments with core players during the season

with core players during the season Community drops/Q&As aligned to marquee fixtures

All activity will observe market-by-market rules and be delivered through region-appropriate channels.

About JB.com News

JB.com News is a digital entertainment and sports content brand covering teams, tournaments and fan culture with an emphasis on balanced reporting, community participation and compliance-led operations. Availability of certain experiences may vary by jurisdiction.

About Deccan Gladiators

Founded in 2019, Deccan Gladiators are a leading Abu Dhabi T10 franchise and three-time champions (2021, 2022, 2024). The team have reached five finals in six seasons, building a reputation for short-format pedigree, powerplay intent and death-over efficiency.



