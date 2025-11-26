Cyber Advice Releases New Article on Black Friday Cybersecurity Deals Launching Early for 2025

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Advice, a leading online resource dedicated to helping regular people with cybersecurity topics, is excited to announce the release of its new article on the Black Friday cybersecurity deals launching early for 2025.



“As Black Friday approaches on November 28, 2025, there’s a noticeable surge in consumer interest, with deals kicking off as early as the beginning of November to capitalize on heightened online shopping trends,” said the spokesperson for Cyber Advice. “This early start, seen across major retailers like Amazon and Walmart, reflects growing enthusiasm driven by economic pressures and the convenience of pre-Thanksgiving sales, allowing shoppers to snag cybersecurity products without waiting for the traditional rush.”



Designed to help readers find the top privacy and protection tools to combat rising digital threats in 2025, Cyber Advice’s new article offers a thorough guide to current Black Friday deals, including their benefits and key promotion details. These include:

Proton VPN

Proton VPN’s Black Friday deal, which launched early in November, offers up to 75% off on its VPN Plus subscription, dropping the price to as low as $2.49 per month for a two-year plan, totaling $59.76. Other options include 70% off the VPN Plus plan at $2.99 per month for one- or two-year commitments, and 50% off the Proton Unlimited bundle, which combines VPN with email, storage, and password management services. The promotion is available to new users and those on the free plan, with no promo code needed, as discounts apply automatically on the official website.



This deal emphasizes Proton VPN’s Swiss-based privacy focus, featuring over 3,000 servers in 70+ countries, Secure Core for enhanced routing, ad and malware blocking via NetShield, and support for up to 10 simultaneous connections. Higher tiers, like Unlimited, add extras such as encrypted email and 500GB of secure storage, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee for risk-free trials. The offer is live now and extends through Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025, with some promotions ending as early as December 3.

NordVPN

NordVPN’s Black Friday deal, which launched early in November, offers up to 77% off on select subscription plans, making it one of the most aggressive promotions from the provider this year. This discount primarily applies to the two-year plans, with the Basic tier dropping to as low as $2.99 per month, the Plus plan available for around $5.49 per month on a one-year commitment (down from $13.99), and higher tiers like Complete or Prime starting at $3.09 per month for two years.



This deal enhances NordVPN’s appeal by bundling advanced features like post-quantum encryption, access to over 167 server locations, Dark Web Monitoring, and Threat Protection Pro for malware and ad blocking, all while supporting up to 10 devices per account. Higher plans include extras such as NordProtect for identity theft coverage up to $1 million and Incogni for data removal from brokers, positioning it as a comprehensive cybersecurity suite rather than just a basic VPN. With a 30-day money-back guarantee and no long-term lock-ins beyond the chosen plan, it’s an accessible entry point for users seeking privacy and security. The offer is live now and expected to run through Cyber Monday, encouraging early sign-ups to avoid potential price hikes upon auto-renewal.

Surfshark

Surfshark’s Black Friday promo, launched early in November, offers up to 88% off its VPN subscriptions, with prices starting as low as $1.99 per month for the Starter plan on a two-year commitment plus three extra months free. The One tier is available for $2.19 per month, and the premium One+ plan drops to $4.19 per month under the same terms, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking extended coverage. This year’s offer builds on past deals by emphasizing value for longer plans while keeping entry-level access affordable.



The deal highlights Surfshark’s key features, including unlimited device connections, over 3,200 servers in 100 countries for fast streaming and torrenting, advanced encryption with WireGuard protocol, and extras like CleanWeb for ad-blocking and antivirus in higher tiers. With a 30-day money-back guarantee and no data limits, it’s ideal for enhancing online privacy amid increasing cyber risks.

Data Removal Black Friday Deals

Incogni Black Friday offer, launched early in November, offers up to 55% off on annual subscriptions, with the standard plan dropping to around $7.99 per month when billed annually (totaling approximately $95.88 for the year). Users can apply coupon codes like BFDEAL25 to secure the discount directly on the official website, with no code needed in some affiliate promotions. Higher tiers, such as the family option, also benefit from the savings, making it a cost-effective time to invest in data privacy. The promotion runs from early November through Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025.



This deal underscores Incogni’s core features, including automated removal of personal data from over 420 data brokers (expandable to 2,420 with custom requests), ongoing monitoring with re-scans every 10 days, and compliance with privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA across the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. With a user-friendly dashboard for progress tracking, support for multiple emails and phone numbers, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it’s designed to reduce risks of spam, identity theft, and unwanted solicitations efficiently.



