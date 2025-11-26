Xeriant Appoints Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt President of Factor X Research Group

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or “the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt has been appointed president of Factor X, Xeriant’s advanced research and innovation hub. The division will be composed of world-class experts in science and technology, and represents one of the Company’s core trademarks: Technologies that Define the Future™.





The Company recently announced Holt’s expanded role in helping identify acquisition opportunities and targeting disruptive technologies and innovative companies, particularly in AI, quantum computing, and data science. He will work as head of Factor X to create a force multiplier where top talent collaborates to shift outdated paradigms and accelerate breakthrough innovation.

The goal of Factor X is to integrate systems and capabilities that outperform siloed research models, streamline development, accelerate commercialization, and reduce technology risk across several high-growth sectors with significant market potential, including construction materials, aerospace and defense, and critical infrastructure.

Modeled after Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, Factor X addresses one of the most challenging gaps in emerging technology: the transition between scientific discovery and scalable, real-world deployment. By bringing together interdisciplinary teams across Technology Readiness Levels (TRL 1–9), spanning nanotechnology-based materials such as graphene to AI-driven advancements, Factor X will drive transformative solutions to complex global challenges.

“Blaine Holt is the ideal commander for Factor X,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “He has that rare combination of strategic clarity, operational discipline, and the ability to unite elite minds around a shared mission. His leadership will fast-track disruptive ideas into transformative, revenue-generating products like NEXBOARD™.”

A former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO and a command pilot, with more than 3,900 flight hours, Holt brings extensive experience leading multinational operations, large-scale turnarounds and technology-driven enterprises. His career includes serving as CEO of AlchemAI, spearheading a $150 million aerospace turnaround at Million Air, and co-founding a $1.7 billion advanced manufacturing initiative. He is also the host of the Dangerous Intellectuals podcast and a sought-after speaker and advisor to emerging companies.

“I’m fired up to lead Factor X. This division of Xeriant will become the epicenter of cross-disciplinary genius,” Holt said. “Through focused collaboration, we will be able to engineer sustainable, scalable solutions that transform industries and strengthen global security.”

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials designed for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. The company partners with and acquires strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other traditional construction materials.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

