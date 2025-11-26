Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: $GREH) Extends Warmest Thanksgiving Wishes to Customers and Employees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, a leader in clean tech is taking a moment this Thanksgiving to express its sincere gratitude to its valued customers and dedicated employees.

“On behalf of everyone at Green Rain Energy, we want to wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving,” said CEO Alfredo Papadakis. “We are deeply thankful for the trust and loyalty of our customers and for the hard work and passion of our team, who make our success possible.” The company is closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2025, and will reopen with its regular hours on Friday, November 29. Green Rain Energy Holdings looks forward to continuing to serve its community and is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the season of giving and reflection.

As a reminder to our shareholders, our special share dividend will be distributed this week.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is dedicated to developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the company is building a robust clean energy infrastructure—from solar generation to EV charging networks—while promoting environmental stewardship and innovation.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

