Bithumb Strengthens Mobile Trading Infrastructure with SciChart Amid Rising Performance Pressures

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciChart announced that its GPU-accelerated charting engine has been integrated into the refreshed mobile trading platform of Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bithumb is one of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its liquidity, robust security posture, and compliance with national standards, including ISMS certification.

With 2.25 million mobile traders ( 25% of South Korea’s entire crypto trading market) relying on fast, accurate visualization of real-time market data, Bithumb required a charting engine that could remain stable and responsive during periods of intense activity.

Crypto markets routinely generate high-frequency updates, and mobile devices often struggle to keep charts smooth when order-book movements, price changes, and indicators accelerate simultaneously.

Challenges of Live Crypto Charts on Mobile Devices

Across the industry, crypto exchanges are facing rising performance pressure as mobile trading accelerates and real-time data volumes continue to grow.

Order books refresh rapidly, technical indicators update continuously, and modern retail platforms must process high-frequency data streams without compromising responsiveness of live crypto charts.

These demands make efficient CPU/GPU utilization essential – especially on mobile devices where hardware capabilities vary widely across low-, mid-, and high-end models.

A representative on behalf of Bithumb said: “As a real-time financial trading application with a large user base, ensuring high performance and stability is our top priority. The charting component must handle high-frequency data updates without any performance degradation while behaving consistently across iOS and Android charts .”

Bithumb’s Solution for a Smooth Crypto Experience on Mobile

The updated Bithumb app leverages SciChart ’s native GPU-accelerated engine on both platforms, taking advantage of the Visual Xccelerator Engine and key trading features such as moving averages, Bollinger Bands, and volume indicators.

SciChart’s data visualization software, built on a native C++ architecture, maintains predictable performance when data density becomes extreme. The library also offers deep customization that allows exchanges to fine-tune chart layouts, indicator logic, and interaction behavior for active traders.

“Our mission has always been to solve the problems most people assume are impossible. Crypto data can overwhelm even powerful hardware, especially on mobile. Bithumb needed charts that remain fast, stable, and customizable during their busiest moments – and that is exactly the environment SciChart excels in. When teams reach the limits of traditional charting tools, that’s where our technology comes into play. If a chart stays responsive under pressure, the trader stays in control. That reliability strengthens the relationship between a platform and its users,” David Burleigh, CTO of SciChart.

iOS Multi Pane Stock Charts example.

As the industry shifts toward mobile-first participation, SciChart’s live crypto charts are able to support Bithumb’s broader initiative to modernize its mobile infrastructure and ensure a fast, transparent, and resilient trading environment.

SciChart’s Support for Building Live Crypto Charts for Mobile Apps

SciChart builds the world’s fastest charting libraries to help organisations build the best mobile crypto charts for Android and iOS chart applications.

SciChart supports tens of millions of end users globally across trading, crypto, and FX applications, providing high-performance visualization, high-fidelity rendering, and deep customization for professional-grade market applications.

Expanding on the live crypto chart offerings, SciChart also released a sister site, SciTrader , exclusively designed for building high-performance crypto mobile apps.

