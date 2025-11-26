Autonomous Train Market worth $18.9 billion by 2030, Globally, at a CAGR of 5.7%, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autonomous Train Market is estimated at USD 13.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2030, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the autonomous train market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. In an era characterized by increasing urbanization, autonomous trains have emerged as a transformative solution for the modern rail transportation. Additionally, government authorities' support and investments are playing a vital role in driving the growth of the autonomous train market.

PTC is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous train market, by technology.

Positive Train Control (PTC) utilizes communication-based or processor-based train control technology to establish a reliable system capable of effectively preventing train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments, encroachments into designated work zone limits, and incorrect movements through mainline switches. In September 2022, HollySys (China) launched Positive Train Control System (PTC) featured with a simplified system architecture and trackside equipment which enables on-demand utilization of trackside resources and autonomous train operation. Thus, provides higher transportation efficiency and more flexible operation capability. Positive train control, or PTC, uses a wireless data technology to diagnose and transmit information in order to give safety and directions. The market for positive train control has been boosted by the rise in demand for safety control systems brought about by increased infrastructure development and urbanization. In order to save both time and funds, governments have started programs for metros and quick bullet trains. In the market for driverless trains, the PTC segment is driven by the need for safety control systems.

The freight train segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the autonomous train market during the forecast period, by application type.

The freight train segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, one of the main drivers pushing the usage of autonomous trains in the freight train segment is anticipated to be the demand for efficient transportation of products and commodities. Roadway transportation is time consuming, relatively unsafe and susceptible to challenges like high operating cost and traffic congestion. For instance, in July 2023, China successfully tested a bullet freight train to carry goods and with an operating speed of 250 km/hr. The two trains running between Chengdu and Kunming in West China, besides fresh food, biomedical products, electronic goods are to be delivered within six hours. By autonomous freight, biomedical goods, fresh food can be delivered within less time which helps to drive the freight train segment. Also, in September 2023, Parallel System (US) introduced second-generation autonomous battery-electric rail vehicle with platooning feature. In March 2022, TaxiRail (France) introduced lightweight autonomous shuttle under trial mode, & will be operational by 2025. Company also decided to design autonomous freight version.

Positive Train Control (PTC) is one of the technologies installed in the freight and passenger trains. Train-to-train collisions, overspeed derailments, and misaligned track switches can all be avoided with PTC. Globally, PTC has been made mandatory for both freight and passenger trains. Time saving means of good services and delivery of fresh food drive the freight train segment of autonomous train market.

Europe is the second largest regional market for autonomous train market.

Europe is the second largest regional market for autonomous train market. The countries considered for the analysis of this market include France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK. In addition to this, major innovations have been made in the European railway industry, such as automatic systems for obstacle detection, medium frequency traction transformers, energy storage technologies, improved regenerative braking, satellite-based positioning systems, hybrid and diesel-electric technologies, and the use of lightweight materials. The recession has impacted the Europe’s GDP growth rate which has declined to 1.3% in 2023, The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided loans for autonomous train technologies, like the USD 33.10 million funding for Mermec Group's signaling development in September 2023. Also, The European Union's Horizon Europe program features large-scale projects like "R2DATO" with USD177.46 million investment, focusing on scalable automation and digitalization of railways. Besides innovation, and investment projects by European Union, Europe is home to some of the largest rail technology manufacturers, such as Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom S.A. (France), Thales (France), ABB (Switzerland), and CAF (Spain) among others. Thus, innovative plans and fundings in Europe drives the regional autonomous train market.

Who are the top players in the Autonomous Train Market?

Alstom SA (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec) (US)

Thales Group (France)

