Amaze Discloses Significant Insider Share Purchase

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that CEO Aaron Day purchased 335,440 shares of the Company’s stock in the open market following the release of the Company’s third quarter 2025 results. This purchase brings his total ownership to more than 575,000 shares. The transactions were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 4.

The investment, made voluntarily and with personal funds, underscores management’s confidence in Amaze’s long-term vision and belief in the Company’s future growth prospects. These transactions also deepen leadership’s alignment with shareholders and reinforce their commitment to executing Amaze’s strategic plan.

“Our team is fully committed to delivering sustainable value for our investors,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “As evidenced in our recent results, we are experiencing strong demand from our creators and believe that we are just at the start of the creator economy revolution. These purchases reflect my confidence in the direction of the Company and our dedication to executing our business plan at the highest level.”

Amaze recently reported 44% sequential net revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025. Management expects to build on the momentum from its third quarter results, driving continued growth in both revenue and profitability. Amaze continues to expect to achieve near-profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025 and GAAP profitability in first quarter of 2026, reflecting the seasonal strength in sales and operational improvements of the business.

About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

