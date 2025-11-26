TOMI Environmental Solutions Announces $3 Million Custom Integration Pipeline with Strategic Life Sciences Partnerships

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) announces substantial progress in its custom integration pipeline, currently valued at approximately $3 million, signaling significant momentum in the life sciences sector. The company reports ten active projects across its SteraMist Integrated System (SIS) and Custom Engineered System (CES) platforms, serving both new and existing customers.

The advancement reflects TOMI's strategic positioning as a turnkey solution provider in regulated industries where disinfection and decontamination solutions command premium value. This approach transforms how life science and medical device manufacturers integrate advanced iHP technology into their operations.

Strategic Manufacturer Partnerships Drive Platform Growth

TOMI's success stems from strategic partnerships with major enclosure manufacturers including ESCO Micro Pte. Ltd., Steelco S.p.A., Pharma Biotech System Components (PBSC), Nuaire, Inc., and Getinge AB. These relationships position the company as an essential bridge between advanced technology and practical application in critical environments.

The partnerships enable seamless integration of TOMI's iHP technology into existing enclosure systems, addressing a specific market demand for comprehensive decontamination solutions. This collaborative approach extends the company's reach through established distribution networks while maintaining technical excellence.

"These manufacturer relationships are driving our SIS platform strategy forward," states Elissa J. Shane, Chief Operating Officer at TOMI Environmental Solutions. "We're offering seamless integration of iHP technology into enclosures, which is exactly what the life science market has been seeking."

Project Pipeline Signals Sustained Momentum

Several projects are scheduled for completion before year end, with additional significant initiatives in final procurement and planning stages. This timeline indicates sustained business development extending into 2026, demonstrating the company's ability to maintain consistent project flow in specialized markets.

The approximately $3 million pipeline represents high-value B2B relationships in sectors where regulatory compliance and contamination control are paramount. This focus on specialized market integration rather than broad consumer applications reflects a deliberate strategy to serve industries with the most critical needs.

Market Positioning in Regulated Industries

TOMI's approach centers on serving life science and medical device sectors where contamination control directly impacts product quality, research integrity, and patient safety. The company's technology provides validated solutions for environments requiring the highest decontamination standards.

The SIS and CES platforms offer customization capabilities that address unique operational requirements across different facilities and applications. This flexibility, combined with proven efficacy, positions TOMI as a strategic partner rather than simply an equipment supplier.

By leveraging partnerships with established manufacturers, TOMI amplifies its market presence while ensuring customers receive integrated solutions backed by comprehensive support. This methodology transforms traditional vendor relationships into collaborative partnerships focused on long-term success.

Forward-Looking Business Development

The timing of this announcement, positioned as the company approaches year end, signals business continuity and growth trajectory to investors and industry partners. For a publicly traded company, demonstrating sustainable business development through concrete project pipelines provides essential visibility into operational momentum.

The progression from active projects to completed installations creates reference points for potential customers evaluating similar integration needs. This strategy establishes TOMI's track record in delivering complex custom solutions within regulated environments.

"By amplifying our message through strategic partnerships and proven project delivery, we ensure our technology's value resonates strongly across the life sciences market," Shane adds. "These milestones represent more than transactions; they're building blocks for sustained growth."

The company's focus on high-value partnerships in specialized sectors demonstrates a business model designed for sustainable expansion rather than rapid volume growth. This approach aligns with the needs of industries where solution validation and regulatory compliance require substantial investment in relationship development and technical support.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding projected pipeline and potential revenue and sales, timing for completion of SIS projects and expected financial performance in 2026. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com