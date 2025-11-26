Microbot Medical® Announces Emory University Hospital as the First Hospital in the World to Adopt the New LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System

HINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer and distributor of the innovative LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, announced that Emory University Hospital, a nationally recognized academic medical center in Atlanta, has become the first hospital to adopt LIBERTY for patient care. Additionally, Microbot is collaborating with Emory to establish an Endovascular Robotics Program in interventional radiology to enhance the growing and evolving specialty field.

LIBERTY is the only FDA cleared, single-use, remotely operated robotic system for peripheral endovascular procedures, and it is designed for precise vascular navigation while aiming to reduce radiation exposure and physical strain. Just weeks ago, the Company commenced the limited market release of the system and plans for a full market release at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) conference in April 2026, allowing the Company to showcase LIBERTY with the goal to deepen market adoption.

Emory University Hospital is a leading academic medical center recognized for its excellence in patient care, research, and innovation. With the hospital’s strengths in endovascular and oncology services, Microbot will support clinicians in delivering precise care for peripheral intervention procedures such as liver tumor embolization, prostate artery embolization and uterine fibroid embolization, among others.

“Introducing innovative technologies such as LIBERTY to our interventional radiology program underscores our priority to remain at the forefront of technological advancement. We anticipate that its single-use, remotely operated design will offer a practical and scalable approach to robotics that supports our operational goals, protects our clinicians and provides access to quality care,” says J. David Prologo, MD, division director for Interventional Radiology, Emory University School of Medicine.

“This is an extraordinary occasion for Microbot Medical, and we believe a major milestone for the entire surgical robotic space. We are establishing a completely new medical robotic category with the adoption of the first FDA-cleared single-use robotic system. This achievement reflects years of dedication and sustained progress by the entire team,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President & Chairman. “Emory University Hospital clinicians and researchers have demonstrated enthusiasm early on about this technology and in providing additional access to new technology for physicians and patients in the evolving field of medical robotics. We are proud to welcome them as the first adopter of LIBERTY, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way to ensure clinical and operational success.”

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a commercial stage medical device company focused on transforming endovascular procedures through advanced robotic technology. Microbot's LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System is the world's first FDA cleared single-use, remotely operated robotic solution designed for precision, efficiency and safety. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Microbot is driving the future of endovascular care.

