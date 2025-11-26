Sternal Closure Systems Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Rising Cardiovascular Surgeries, Aging Populations, and Advances in Minimally Invasive Techniques Bolster Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sternal Closure Systems Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sternal Closure Systems Market is expected to increase from USD 2.111 billion in 2025 to USD 2.733 billion in 2030, with a 5.30% CAGR.



The sternal closure systems market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising global demand for cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries requiring sternal closure. These systems are critical for closing the sternum, the final step in such procedures, ensuring patient recovery and stability.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with an aging population requiring surgical interventions, is a primary driver of market expansion. Technological advancements in sternotomy techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures and improved closure devices, further propel market growth by enhancing surgical outcomes. Favorable reimbursement policies in major markets also bolster adoption, making sternal closure systems more accessible to healthcare providers.



This research study analyzes current market trends, focusing on demand, supply, and sales dynamics, alongside recent developments in the sternal closure systems sector. Key drivers include the growing patient population necessitating cardiovascular surgeries and innovations in closure technologies that improve safety and efficiency. However, the market faces restraints, including procedural risks such as infections or sternal dehiscence and a shortage of skilled professionals trained in advanced sternal closure techniques, which may limit growth. Opportunities lie in the development of biocompatible materials and smart closure systems, which could mitigate risks and enhance market penetration in emerging regions.



The study provides detailed insights into regional trends and regulatory frameworks across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Regulatory analysis highlights compliance requirements, such as medical device certifications and safety standards, which shape market strategies. These frameworks ensure that sternal closure systems meet stringent quality and performance criteria, influencing product development and market entry.



Competitive intelligence, derived from extensive secondary research, profiles key players such as Idear S.R.L, A&E Medical, and Dispomedica, among others. Their revenue contributions and strategic initiatives, including the development of advanced closure devices like rigid fixation systems, underscore their market influence. Sources such as industry association reports, analyst studies, investor presentations, press releases, and journals provide a robust foundation for understanding competitive dynamics.



Market size estimation employs both bottom-up and top-down approaches. The bottom-up method aggregates data from product segments (e.g., wires, plates, and screws) and surgical applications, while the top-down approach leverages broader healthcare trends to refine segment-specific estimates. Primary inputs from stakeholders across the value chain, including manufacturers, healthcare providers, and distributors, are correlated with secondary data using triangulation methods to ensure accurate market breakdowns and reliable forecasts.



Market intelligence is presented through analytical narratives, charts, and graphics, enabling industry experts to quickly interpret trends, such as the impact of reimbursement policies on adoption or regional variations in surgical demand. This format supports strategic decision-making by highlighting interconnections, like how technological advancements align with regulatory requirements to drive innovation.



The sternal closure systems market is set for growth, fueled by rising surgical needs and technological advancements. Stakeholders can leverage these insights for investment planning, product innovation, and market expansion, addressing challenges like procedural risks and skill shortages to capitalize on opportunities in a dynamic healthcare landscape.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. STERNAL CLOSURE SYSTEMS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Closure Devices

5.2.1. Wires

5.2.2. Plates & Screws

5.2.3. Clips & Cables

5.2.4. Hybrid Systems

5.3. Bone Cement

5.3.1. Standard PMMA

5.3.2. Antibiotic-Loaded Cement



6. STERNAL CLOSURE SYSTEMS MARKET BY STERNOTOMY TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Median Sternotomy

6.3. Hemisternotomy

6.4. Bilateral Thoracosternotomy

6.5. Others



7. STERNAL CLOSURE SYSTEMS MARKET BY MATERIAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Stainless Steel

7.3. Titanium

7.4. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

7.5. Bioabsorbable Polymers

7.6. Composite Materials



8. STERNAL CLOSURE SYSTEMS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Sternotomy Type

8.2.3. By Material

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. USA

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Type

8.3.2. By Sternotomy Type

8.3.3. By Material

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Type

8.4.2. By Sternotomy Type

8.4.3. By Material

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. By Type

8.5.2. By Sternotomy Type

8.5.3. By Material

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. UAE

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia-Pacific

8.6.1. By Type

8.6.2. By Sternotomy Type

8.6.3. By Material

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.5. Taiwan

8.6.4.6. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. DePuy Synthes

10.2. Zimmer Biomet

10.3. KLS Martin Group

10.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5. Stryker Corporation

10.6. Medtronic plc

10.7. Accute Innovations

10.8. Kinamed Incorporated

10.9. Dispomedica GmbH

